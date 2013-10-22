Watch Raptor Terrence Ross Drill Game-Tying 3-Pointer At The Buzzer

With 4.1 seconds remaining in OT last night, and the Knicks ahead by 3 in their battle against the Raptors, Terrence Ross nailed a heavily contested 3-pointer to send the game to a second OT. That’s where the Raptors would eventually prevail.

Beware of the in-bounder. Ross passed the ball in from along the baseline last night, and then snuck behind the arc to receive the ball before launching a high, crescent-shaped shot that fell through as time expired.

Ross led all scorers with 27 points in a little over 25 minutes after going 6-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. But no shot was bigger than the one as time expired in the first OT. The Raptors got the win in the second OT, and as Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin told broadcasting partnerSherm Hamilton, “Double overtime in the preseason. Now THAT is what I’m talking about!”

What do you think of Ross’ preseason exploits?

