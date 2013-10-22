Watch Raptor Terrence Ross Drill Game-Tying 3-Pointer At The Buzzer

#Video #New York Knicks
10.22.13 5 years ago

With 4.1 seconds remaining in OT last night, and the Knicks ahead by 3 in their battle against the Raptors, Terrence Ross nailed a heavily contested 3-pointer to send the game to a second OT. That’s where the Raptors would eventually prevail.

Beware of the in-bounder. Ross passed the ball in from along the baseline last night, and then snuck behind the arc to receive the ball before launching a high, crescent-shaped shot that fell through as time expired.

Ross led all scorers with 27 points in a little over 25 minutes after going 6-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. But no shot was bigger than the one as time expired in the first OT. The Raptors got the win in the second OT, and as Raptors broadcaster Matt Devlin told broadcasting partnerSherm Hamilton, “Double overtime in the preseason. Now THAT is what I’m talking about!”

[Ball4Life]

What do you think of Ross’ preseason exploits?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagNEW YORK KNICKSTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP