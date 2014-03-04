Watch Robin Lopez Posterize Robert Sacre

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
03.04.14 4 years ago

We already showed you the ending to that crazy Blazers-Lakers game, but it wasn’t just Johnson’s lob that you have to see. Offseason acquisition Robin Lopez got a nice opportunity to smash the ball on Lakers center Robert Sacre. A baseline pass from Nicolas Batum to a cutting Lopez during Portland’s attempt to come back, resulted in a first-rate throw-down.

Sacre didn’t stand a chance.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsLOS ANGELES LAKERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSROBERT SACREROBIN LOPEZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP