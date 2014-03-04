Watch Robin Lopez Posterize Robert Sacre

We already showed you the ending to that crazy Blazers-Lakers game, but it wasn’t just Johnson’s lob that you have to see. Offseason acquisition Robin Lopez got a nice opportunity to smash the ball on Lakers center Robert Sacre. A baseline pass from Nicolas Batum to a cutting Lopez during Portland’s attempt to come back, resulted in a first-rate throw-down.

Sacre didn’t stand a chance.

