Watch Russell Westbrook Bully Kobe Bryant and the Lakers for 37 Points

Russell Westbrook was an animal last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, rampaging his way to 37 points and 10 rebounds in the Oklahoma City victory.

Whereas other scoring displays we’ve seen in recent weeks have been built on the back of finesse and a smooth shooting stroke, Russell’s performance was mostly blunt force trauma.

Check out this video of Westbrook’s scoring plays from last night. He is going right at guys, overpowering them like they’re high school players or something. Kobe Bryant, Jodie Meeks, Steve Nash, Steve Blake, the Lakers front line – Westbrook beasts them all with drives, pull-ups, post ups(!), and even outrebounding much taller players for putbacks.

And watch what he does to Kobe over and over again. Russ has the Mamba on skates, backpedaling like crazy:

