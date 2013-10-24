Watch This Sick Give-And-Go Between LeBron & D-Wade

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
10.23.13 4 years ago

Screen Shot 2013-10-23 at 8.55.36 PM

The Heat are taking on the Pelicans tonight, and both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are in uniform. The New Orleans fans might be excited about their new-look team this season with all the offseason activity, but even on the road, ‘Bron and Wade know how to put on a show.

While the Heat showed off their fast breaking brilliance, they fell down 34-19 with a couple minutes left in the second quarter. Fast forward to three minutes into the second quarter and LeBron and Co. had taken a 39-37 lead. That’s what it’s like to play the 2-time defending champs.

[vid via 1jzo]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEGIFsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATNEW ORLEANS PELICANSvideo

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP