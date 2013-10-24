Watch This Sick Give-And-Go Between LeBron & D-Wade

The Heat are taking on the Pelicans tonight, and both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are in uniform. The New Orleans fans might be excited about their new-look team this season with all the offseason activity, but even on the road, ‘Bron and Wade know how to put on a show.

While the Heat showed off their fast breaking brilliance, they fell down 34-19 with a couple minutes left in the second quarter. Fast forward to three minutes into the second quarter and LeBron and Co. had taken a 39-37 lead. That’s what it’s like to play the 2-time defending champs.

[vid via 1jzo]

