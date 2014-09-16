Watch Sick Video Of LeBron’s Top 100 Plays In Final Season With Heat

Do you have 30 minutes to spare? Neither do we in the middle of the work week, but that shouldn’t stop you from watching this epic mix of LeBron James’ top 100 plays of the 2013-2014 season.

There might be no better testament to LeBron’s singular greatness than the notion that he coasted through the regular season last year. Who could possibly go for 27.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game and shoot 56.7 percent from the field while playing at anything less than full-tilt? James, apparently.

Before getting to the video, we feel the need to issue a warning: Miami Heat fans, you might want to avert your eyes; LeBron will be doing the below back home now.

Here are three of our favorite less heralded highlights of James’ top 100 plays.

The grace:

The strength:

The power:

We can’t wait to see what James has in store for us in 2014-2015. Preseason basketball kicks off in two and-a-half weeks. Get ready.

(Video via AirMArshall Productions)

