Steph Curry Finds Andrew Bogut For Sick Alley-Oop After Behind-Back Dish

When the Golden State Warriors are humming, there’s not a more entertaining team in basketball. For the highlight of an utterly dominant first half performance against the Utah Jazz, Andrew Bogut flipped a behind-the-back dish to Steph Curry who returned the favor with an overhead lob that ended in an alley-oop slam for the Aussie.

Holy passing.

Despite boasting a handful of players with awesome court vision and playmaking knack, Golden State passed the ball less often than any team in the league last season. The result was an average offense that belied the collective ability of its roster.

Under Steve Kerr, however, that’s all changed. The Warriors now rank ninth in passes per game and assist on made baskets more often than all but three teams. And though their offense still has room to grow from its current place of seventh-best, that standing is still a major improvement compared to 2013-2014.

Beautiful basketball like this is the reason why.

