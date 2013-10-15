Watch Stephen Curry Casually Drain A Shot From Well Beyond Midcourt

The Lakers and Warriors will face off tomorrow in Beijing as part of the NBA’s Global Games. That meant both teams â€” when they weren’t sledding down the Great Wall â€” practiced today. Stephen Curry, Golden State’s point guard and the NBA’s single-season leader in 3-pointers, showed off range that extends well beyond the arc today.

Look at how relaxed he appears while hitting this shot from near the opposite 3-point line.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Curry attempted 494 shots from between 25 and 29 feet last season, the most in the NBA. He did so while still shooting better than 44 percent from that range on the way to his record-setting season. Among players with at least 200 attempts from 24 plus feet, Curry was second (45.8 percent) to Jose Calderon (46.3). But Calderon took less than half Curry’s attempts from that range (594 to 281). It’s unreal how efficient Curry was despite such a high usage from that distance.

Curry was also 1-for-4 from 30 to 34 feet and 1-for-8 from 40 plus feet last season. While it wasn’t quite the three bomb in today’s shoot around, last season’s longest range bomb did bank-in from mid-court.

Curry is a sniper from everywhere.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.