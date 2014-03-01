Watch Stephen Curry Record A Triple-Double In His Return To MSG

Friday night Stephen Curry returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he dropped 54 on the Knicks last season. Under Armour even created a personal edition Anatomix Spawn “The Zone” for the occasion. Steph largely lived up to the hype as the Dubs crushed a disintegrating Knicks team that’s looking further and further back from a playoff berth.

In 30 minutes Friday night, Steph had 27 points, 11 boards and 11 dimes. He was just 9-for-19 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep, which is less than half of his output from beyond the arc in last season’s Dubs trip to New York. But he ameliorated the mediocre shooting night (by his standards at least) by showing off why he’s only trailing Chris Paul for the most assists per game this season and his vision was on full display Friday night:

