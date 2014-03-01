Watch Stephen Curry Record A Triple-Double In His Return To MSG

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #New York Knicks
03.01.14 4 years ago

Friday night Stephen Curry returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since he dropped 54 on the Knicks last season. Under Armour even created a personal edition Anatomix Spawn “The Zone” for the occasion. Steph largely lived up to the hype as the Dubs crushed a disintegrating Knicks team that’s looking further and further back from a playoff berth.

In 30 minutes Friday night, Steph had 27 points, 11 boards and 11 dimes. He was just 9-for-19 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep, which is less than half of his output from beyond the arc in last season’s Dubs trip to New York. But he ameliorated the mediocre shooting night (by his standards at least) by showing off why he’s only trailing Chris Paul for the most assists per game this season and his vision was on full display Friday night:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNEW YORK KNICKSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP