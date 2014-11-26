Watch Stephen Curry Show Off Crazy Handles Before Hitting Pull-Up Three

#Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
11.25.14 4 years ago

Nobody cooks like Stephen Curry. Watch the Golden State Warriors superstar dribble circles around the Miami Heat before pulling up for a silky smooth three-pointer.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Silly.

The Warriors are shooting over 60 percent against the Dwyane Wade-less Heat, but are locked in a battle midway through the fourth quarter.

(Video via @cjzero)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP