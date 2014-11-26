Watch Stephen Curry Show Off Crazy Handles Before Hitting Pull-Up Three

Nobody cooks like Stephen Curry. Watch the Golden State Warriors superstar dribble circles around the Miami Heat before pulling up for a silky smooth three-pointer.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Silly.
The Warriors are shooting over 60 percent against the Dwyane Wade-less Heat, but are locked in a battle midway through the fourth quarter.
(Video via @cjzero)
