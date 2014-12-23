Watch Team Flight Brothers’ “The 12 Dunks Of Christmas”

The holiday season gives everyone the opportunity to look back and reflect on the year’s events. In the basketball world, fans are gifted with the chance to review the electrifying dunks that unfolded throughout the year. This year alone we have witnessed the “Scorpion” dunk originated by Jordan Kilganon and have seen wild variations of 2014’s popular setup of jumping over someone – specifically while standing on a chair.

Thanks to our friends at Team Flight Brothers, dunking enthusiasts have been treated to an early Christmas present, which mirrors the message behind the longtime English Christmas standard, “The 12 Days of Christmas”, with a high-flying, basketball touch.

This countdown showcasing twelve of 2014’s most mind-bending acrobatics on the court feature: 6-1 senior guard out of Wright State Chrishawn Hopkins emulating Vince Carter’s insane one-handed alley-oop finish in 2000; 5-9 JeRamey Golden throwing down a wicked windmill over a convertible, Team Flight Brothers’ owner Chuck Millan walking John Wall through the steps of his contest-winning dunk prior to the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, and much more.

Props to Team Flight Brothers for putting this video together to fill every dunking fan’s heart with the holiday spirit. We can’t wait to see what the world’s top dunkers have in store for us next year.

