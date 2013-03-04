Watch This Incredible New York City High School Buzzer-Beater

Crazy stuff out of NYC this weekend. The Class AA final matchup between Mt.Vernon and New Rochelle featured an unlikely series of events that triggered the Westchester County Center to erupt into pure pandemonium.

Watch New Rochelle’s Khalil Edney inbounds the ball under his own basket with 2.9 seconds left, down two. In hopes of assisting in some Christian Laettner-esque heroics, the 6-3, 185 pound guard tosses a full-court pass that was deflected and intercepted at half-court by a Mt. Vernon player. In an attempt to ice the game, that Mt. Vernon player lofts it back in Edney’s direction.

Khalil sneaks in, catches the lob in mid-air and launches the 60-foot game winner with .1 seconds left! The shot initially gets waived off, causing confusion amongst both teams as they both celebrate their victory, but after the refs meet about the status of the call (and their exit strategy), the shot is counted as good.

Edney’s unbelievable shot capped a 12-1 run for New Rochelle, ending in a 61-60 victory.

Just amazing. Watch it here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Matt on Twitter at @DimeMatt.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.