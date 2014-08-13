Watch The Top 10 Blocks Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

Whenever people talk about blocks, we always picture contemporary players swatting the ball into the fourth row. Dwight Howard does this all to often, sometimes flexing after the fact, which has to vex Bill Russell — the godfather of the touch block to keep the ball in bounds and start a momentum-changing fast break the other way. Regardless, blocks have turned into highlights that can lead Sportscenter’s daily countdown, which is why the NBA has cobbled together the top 10 swats from the 2013-14 season.

Personally we think No. 1 and No. 2 should switch places. Victor Oladipo snuffed Damian Lillard something fierce on his breakaway dunk attempt back in early January.

While Kenneth Faried got both hands on Dion Waiters‘ dunk attempt a couple weeks after ‘Dipo shut down Dame…

…it was below the rim and missing that change-of-direction quality that made Oladipo’s so inspiring to us.

What do you think?

