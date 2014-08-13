Watch The Top 10 Blocks Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

#Video
08.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Whenever people talk about blocks, we always picture contemporary players swatting the ball into the fourth row. Dwight Howard does this all to often, sometimes flexing after the fact, which has to vex Bill Russell — the godfather of the touch block to keep the ball in bounds and start a momentum-changing fast break the other way. Regardless, blocks have turned into highlights that can lead Sportscenter’s daily countdown, which is why the NBA has cobbled together the top 10 swats from the 2013-14 season.

Personally we think No. 1 and No. 2 should switch places. Victor Oladipo snuffed Damian Lillard something fierce on his breakaway dunk attempt back in early January.

While Kenneth Faried got both hands on Dion Waiters‘ dunk attempt a couple weeks after ‘Dipo shut down Dame…
…it was below the rim and missing that change-of-direction quality that made Oladipo’s so inspiring to us.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGS2013-14 NBA SeasonblockblocksDAMIAN LILLARDDion WaitersKENNETH FARIEDVICTOR OLADIPOvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP