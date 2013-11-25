Watch Uncut Kevin Garnett “Hear What You Want” Beats By Dre Ad

It’s been a rough opening month for the Brooklyn Nets and summer acquisition Kevin Garnett. The new Nets are mired in a 3-10 start that has them towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference and KG can’t buy a bucket right now. That’s why he might want to throw on the Beats by Dre studio wireless headphones.

Watch as KG turns off Skip Bayless and rides to the game through throttled masses of screaming fans and racist hecklers, oblivious to it all because he’s listening to Aloe Blacc‘s “The Man” on his studio wireless headphones. Check out this full, uncensored version of director Paul Hunter‘s “Heat What You Want” commercial for Beats by Dre, and filter out the haters.

