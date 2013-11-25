Watch Uncut Kevin Garnett “Hear What You Want” Beats By Dre Ad

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.25.13 5 years ago

It’s been a rough opening month for the Brooklyn Nets and summer acquisition Kevin Garnett. The new Nets are mired in a 3-10 start that has them towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference and KG can’t buy a bucket right now. That’s why he might want to throw on the Beats by Dre studio wireless headphones.

Watch as KG turns off Skip Bayless and rides to the game through throttled masses of screaming fans and racist hecklers, oblivious to it all because he’s listening to Aloe Blacc‘s “The Man” on his studio wireless headphones. Check out this full, uncensored version of director Paul Hunter‘s “Heat What You Want” commercial for Beats by Dre, and filter out the haters.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBeats By Dr. DreBEATS BY DREHear What You WantKEVIN GARNETTStudio WirelessStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP