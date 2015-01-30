Watch Victor Oladipo Fly Through Lane For Beautiful Two-Handed Slam

#Video #GIFs
01.29.15 4 years ago

This wouldn’t win the dunk contest – not even close. That Victor Oladipo can do it so comfortably during a game is certainly encouraging for his coming performance on February 14, though. Watch the Orlando Magic high-flier soar through an open lane for a gorgeous two-handed slam in his team’s 115-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

https://platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Beautiful.

And fortunately for Jason Kidd, his team played just a bit better defense throughout the game than it did on this play. Buoyed by forcing 23 Orlando turnovers, the Bucks had seven players in double-figures led by Jerryd Bayless’ 19 points off the bench.

Oladipo had 21 points on 6-of-17 shooting for the fledgling Magic, who have now lost seven consecutive games.

