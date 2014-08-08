Watch ‘Wolves Fans Burn Kevin Love’s Jersey “Minnesota Nice Style”

This made our day. In the wake of yesterday’s report the Cavaliers and Timberwolves had agreed on a trade sending Kevin Love to the Cavs in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett and a protected first-round pick next year, ‘Wolves fans might justifiably be a little angry. Except the people of Minnesota are too gosh darn nice, dontcha know, as a recent jersey *burning* video shows.

Love said earlier this summer he wasn’t going to re-sign next year when he could opt out of his current deal and become an unrestricted free agent. That disclaimer is what precipitated all the Love trade rumors this summer and the eventual deal with Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers fans infamously burned LeBron James jerseys after his nationally televised debacle when he said he’s taking his talents to South Beach, and Heat fans did the same when he went back to Cleveland.

One Timberwolves fan tried to get some fellow Minnesotans riled up for their own Kevin Love jersey burning, but it didn’t go quite as planned.

‘Wolves fans would rather — as one person says below — send him a “thank you” card for his time with the team. As one mustachioed ‘Wolves faned exclaims in this incredible video, “Leaving is the most Minnesota thing Kevin Love can do.”

“Can we pretend to burn it, like, symbolically? It’s Kevin man…Kevin.”

Bonus points for adding a Christian Laettner jersey to the fake burning.

Minnesotans are the absolute best!

Take heed Andrew Wiggins, ‘Wolves fans will always have your back no matter what you do.

(video via Mike Brody)

