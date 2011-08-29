We Reminisce: Agent Zero

One of the unfortunate aspects that ricocheted off this Javaris Crittenton fiasco is the spotlight it reset on the 2009 Washington locker room gun debacle. It isn’t fair. The two have nothing in common, except one of the characters involved, and of course guns. It was a dark episode, but by this point, one that was somewhat forgotten.
That incident was a tipping point for Gilbert Arenas. Since, his off-court antics â€“ what he says on Twitter, the stuff he does â€“ have dwarfed his actual play in attention.
When Arenas first entered Arizona in 1999, the memories are vague. I do remember ‘Zona was coming off a recent NCAA championship run, but had lost all five starters to graduation or the NBA. In stepped an all-freshmen backcourt, Jason Gardner and Arenas. The minute I heard the name Arenas I was a fan. Seeing that he could play was good and all, but it was the unique last name that hooked me. You ever get that feeling when you initially discover someone? You find out their name and think, “Damn, that’s a future star’s name.” That’s what Arenas did for me.
He resurfaced again during his second season with the Warriors. 2002 happened to be one of the first years that I had NBA League Pass, so I did what any normal basketball fan would do: watch those teams that I never got to before. Golden State almost always tipped at 10:30, and they weren’t exactly loaded with national TV appearances. But between a backcourt of Arenas (with the mini ‘fro) and Jason Richardson, there was no team I checked out more often. Never a quarter went by without a SportsCenter top 10 highlight. Very few people really seemed to notice Arenas. He might’ve been one of the best young guards in the game, but during the few chances he had on the national spotlight, it felt like he was J-Rich’s younger brother, always dishing instead of finishing (remember the dunk contests?).
Arenas hadn’t yet taken off into the celebrity that would engulf him once he moved to Washington, but he was playing freely in a system that catered to his game. He was fun to watch.
In Washington, there were moments… like the playoff battle with LeBron, the 54-point game in Phoenix, the 60-pointer and the long list of game-winners. As quickly as it all came, it left.
Will Arenas ever get back to what he once was? At nearly 30 years old, that’s probably not happening. Hopefully, he can regain some role on a championship team because when he was on, no Hibachi was cooking faster.
What is your favorite basketball moment from Arenas?
Weird coincidence that I’ve been reminiscing about old school Hibachi for the past few days on youtube and with my boys and then y’all come out with a “we reminisce” article about him…. Anyways I got two memories….watching him torch the lakers for 60 and his game winner against Utah where he basically turns around with his arms raised before the shot even goes in…..absolute classic moments
I agree w/ D-Nice….I like how he laid his jersey on the Staples Center court and bowing to the crowd after giving Kobe and the Lakers 60. What I remember most was how salty Kobe was after the game!!
wow, how the mighty have fallen…i remember the good old days when i would visit dimemag.com several times a day for insightful, well written articles by decent writers. then a few of the originals left, the quality dipped but still held my attention. then a few more left, and the quality fell off a cliff so i stopped reading it all-together…i hoped there was a slim possibility that Dime would once again offer some kind of thoughtful, thought-provoking piece about this tragic episode and your best offering is a blurb in Smack and something akin to ‘I liked this guy because of his last name’. the founders should be ashamed…Austin?!
Trampoline Dunk!!!!
In Gilbert’s case, his decline had more to do with how his head’s wired rather than injuries. When he was acting batshit crazy in Golden State, I knew he’d be one of the guys who’d likely fall off due to being a Darwin candidate. Up until the gun thing, he was still playing at an All-Star level just by being primarily a jump shooter. His fucking around cost him the minutes he needed to shake the rust. He needs at least one full season of starting minutes in order for him to get back on track.