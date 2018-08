In the last week or so, Enes Kanter has pretty much become my favorite NBA player. The rundown of what this guy used to eat for breakfast alone basically made him a superhero, but I just came across this video from the last regular season game for the Utah Jazz last season. How did I miss this??

The reactions of Al Jefferson and the rest of his teammates are almost as good as the mic drop.

