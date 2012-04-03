We Reminisce: Freshman Carmelo Anthony Wins Syracuse A National Championship

I loved what Anthony Davis did this year. He was the dominant player on the best team in college basketball for pretty much the entire season, and then found a way to bend the will of the NCAA Championship Game despite playing like Craig Forth offensively. But speaking of Syracuse, my favorite freshman sensation will always be Carmelo Anthony. He scored 27 points in his collegiate debut, and continued to kill it throughout the season, finishing with averages of 22.2 points and 10 rebounds.

But it was his play in the 2003 Final Four in wins over Texas and Kansas that really separated his first-year resume from other freshmen. In two games in the Superdome, Anthony combined for 53 points, 24 rebounds and eight dimes (seven in the championship).

Who was more impressive as a freshmen: ‘Melo or Anthony Davis?

