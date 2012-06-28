We Reminisce: Jalen Rose’s Red Pinstriped Suit In The 1994 NBA Draft

Jalen Rose had a great career, but he never really become the player many thought he might in the NBA. Yet he did pull off something that’ll never be duplicated: a cranberry, pinstriped suit with a red tie. In 1994, and with Rose coming from the Fab Five, who didn’t exactly have the greatest nationwide reputation, it really felt like Rose stepped straight out of Suge Knight‘s closet.

