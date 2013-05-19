We Reminisce: Lance Stephenson Spins Tony Parker Like a Top, Puts Him on the Floor

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
05.19.13 5 years ago

New York City is still abuzz about their Knicks being sent packing last night by the Indiana Pacers, with Brooklyn’s Lance Stephenson leading the way. [Watch Lance destroying kids in high school here.]

Lance’s performance had us looking at highlights of his short NBA career – this one has to be the best from his time in the L. Check out what he did to Tony Parker in this play from November 2012. Just gross:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Video
TAGScrossoversDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONsan antonio spursTONY PARKERvideoWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP