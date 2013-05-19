We Reminisce: Lance Stephenson Spins Tony Parker Like a Top, Puts Him on the Floor

New York City is still abuzz about their Knicks being sent packing last night by the Indiana Pacers, with Brooklyn’s Lance Stephenson leading the way. [Watch Lance destroying kids in high school here.]

Lance’s performance had us looking at highlights of his short NBA career – this one has to be the best from his time in the L. Check out what he did to Tony Parker in this play from November 2012. Just gross:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook