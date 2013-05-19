We Reminisce: Lance Stephenson Spins Tony Parker Like a Top, Puts Him on the Floor

New York City is still abuzz about their Knicks being sent packing last night by the Indiana Pacers, with Brooklyn’s Lance Stephenson leading the way. [Watch Lance destroying kids in high school here.]
Lance’s performance had us looking at highlights of his short NBA career – this one has to be the best from his time in the L. Check out what he did to Tony Parker in this play from November 2012. Just gross:
