We Reminisce: LeBron James Scores 29 Of Cleveland’s Last 30

There was a time whenwas supposed to revitalize Cleveland and bridge the gap betweenand the present. It was an exciting time. Alright fine, I was giddy. We all claim to want parity in the NBA, but it’s nice to hate, revere and adore. Of course I want my Knicks to win, but I want to see records broken, epic upsets and the like . It’s these wildly outlandish emotions and memories that make basketball true and relevant. Sure, the game has no pragmatic value to un-basketball-enlightened folk, aside from providing an excuse to drink beer and rearrange your schedule, but it’s relaxing and stimulating. Satisfying and depressing. It’s a chance lay down the weapons of nine-to-five warfare and be a part of something bigger.

That’s why basketball is about more than ball in hoop. It’s about relationships and progression â€“ people and the game. The disappearance and reemergence of the center position, the emotional maturity of 20-something millionaires, the lack of regard or honor with which some of these kids treat the game. It gets us riled up, arguing and caring. It compels us to forge one-way relationships with NBA stars â€“ you like them, you hate them, whatever. Either way, they don’t feel back. Yet it’s still tangible and surreptitiously alters your mood. Constantly. Anything that makes chucking a working remote at an expensive TV seem like a good idea is plenty real, I think.

So back to LeBron. He came on the scene ready to be a memories guy â€“ a can’t miss star and the quintessential example of an era of athleticism. We watched him dominate his rookie season, explode onto the playoff scene, and eventually into the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against Detroit. Game 5, specifically. Looking back, I tossed and turned, aimlessly combing through my unkempt and limitless basketball imaginings – LeBron, Cleveland, loyalty, dynasties, star power, etc. Ultimately my mind kept reverting to one question: What the hell happened?

Wherever you stand on him now â€“ whether you think he’s some ominous sign of the devil or God’s gift to Earth, we can all reminisce about his past, together. Just think about his journey. He lived up to the enlightened path we bequeathed him. I mean, seriously. Look at the squad that he eventually rolled out with against Detroit in that epic Game 5. Drew Gooden, Big Z, Sasha Pavlovic, Larry Hughes, Anderson Varejao, Donyell Marshall, Daniel Gibson, and Damon Jones. Yet somehow he still managed to prevail against the battle-tested Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Chris Webber, Rasheed Wallace, Tayshaun Prince, Antonio McDyess, and Jason Maxiell.