We Reminisce: On Eddie Jones’ 40th Birthday, The Trade That Never Should’ve Happened

I’ll never figure out why I was such a huge Glen Rice fan. This was before we found out he was all about those Alaskan sweethearts. The Hornets were my squad, and Rice was that dude, a guy that could light up an All-Star game just as easily as any regular season game. During the mid-to-late ’90s, he was more than just a shooter for Charlotte. He was their best player, a lights out marksman who could also take you off the dribble and post you up. But after five consecutive years averaging at least 20 points a night, Rice was traded for Eddie Jones, an explosive swingman from Los Angeles, and even I knew the move wasn’t worth it.
Jones had been one of the league’s most exciting young players. He was a two-time All-Star and a key cog on one of the NBA’s best young teams. But with another young player at the same position â€“ more athletic, a better shooter, a better defender â€“ and a difficult contract situation, Jones was consistently reeling from trade rumors. For months it went on. Entire seasons. Where will Eddie go?
On March 9, 1999, with Jones’ game having dropped off during the first 20 matchups of the lockout-shortend season, and the Lakers doing the same amidst the craziness of the Dennis Rodman era, sitting at a somewhat pedestrian 13-6, the 6-6 guard from Temple played his final game in Los Angeles. He scored 16 in 36 minutes before finding out he was gone.
The trade looked like this:
Charlotte got: Jones & Elden Campbell
L.A. got: Rice & J.R. Reid
The Lakers thought they were trading for a sharp-shooting secondary option to be the third wheel beside Shaq & Kobe for the next five years. What they got instead was a guy who wasn’t comfortable as a spot-up shooter â€“ in Charlotte, Rice had become accustomed to being the first option, running off screens and getting 15-20 shots a night – and a total drop-off as a defender. Rice was a weakness where Jones was a threat.
The departure of Jones was supposed to open up more room for Bryant. But the two had developed such a nice on-court chemistry that looking back, it wasn’t really necessary. Jones was always a low-key guy, never completely comfortable in the spotlight (which was one of the reasons he wasn’t all that angry about the trade). Because of this, he fit in nicely next to the Lakers’ stars.
At the time, this trade was the culmination of a long odyssey. Rice was supposed to give the Lakers the push they needed, put everyone in their right place and align the ship towards a title. Jones had grown so frustrated by the rumors that he had confessed he actually wanted it all to be over:
“The change was beneficial for myself and also Elden Campbell. We got out of a situation that was very distracting. When you’re in a situation that’s distracting you really can’t perform at the level that you’re capable of performing. Here (Charlotte) we’re just playing basketball and enjoying the game again.
“What bothered (me) the most was the fact that I heard my name every week in a trade. The finger pointing, saying this guy isn’t doing this – that’s distracting to a player. If we can’t just think about playing basketball, you have to worry about every other thing. You can’t really focus on what the job is about and they just totally took me out of I like to do best, play basketball. I never had an opportunity to just play basketball there. I had to deal with too many other aspects.”
Not everyone knew it at the time, but Rice was on his last legs. The Lakers gave up an All-Star defensive swingman – a nearly perfect fit on their team – for a one-dimensional 31-year-old playing on fumes. After the trade, Jones would go on to have his best all-around years in Charlotte and Miami, averaging at least 17 a game until 2004. He made one more All-Star team, and contributed on a couple of deep playoff runs. Meanwhile, Rice helped win the Lakers a title the following season before being unceremoniously shipped out because he complained about sitting down in fourth quarters, while his wife ripped into Phil Jackson. Jackson realized Rice was on his last legs, and as a terrible defender to begin with, he was taking up minutes that should’ve been going to Rick Fox. Soon, the man was gone for Horace Grant.
What would’ve happened if the Lakers kept Jones, like so many of their fans wanted? First of all, they might not have been able to pay him. More importantly, they probably win those titles anyways, and Zen would’ve loved Jones for his ability to guard multiple positions (imagine a defensive backcourt of Ron Harper, Bryant and Jones? Woah.). Even after Rice started all throughout the Lakers first title run, fans were still pissed Jones was gone, as if someone had killed their one true knight. To them, he was a constant in an otherwise spinning, destructive Hollywood basketball scene.
We can’t give Jones a ring for his 40th birthday, but we can give him this:
What do you remember about Eddie Jones? What would’ve happened if this trade never went down?
This trade was devastating for me as a Lakers (and Eddie Jones) fan. Eddie Jones was a defensive beast and would fit in well in the triangle offense. Ugh…What could have been?
What is it between these two teams that makes every trade between the two so terrible one way or another? Divac for Kobe, Rice for Jones. I remember others, just not details.
EJ was the man in the Van Exel, Jones, Ceballos era. Those were some good times to be a Laker fan before all the Kobe/Shaq drama started. I still remember him almost taking off from the free throw line and dunking on someone from the Bucks. I had the #25 jersey too
This trade still hurts. EJ n Nick were my favorites.
Straight ballers!
I wish a stubbed toe on anyone who has a bad word to say about Eddie Jones.
i was sad when eddie got traded. he was one of my favorite players in nba back then. and the way he was humble, made me like him even more. too bad he didn’t win ring with lakers. and never liked rice
Eddie Jones was one of my favorite Lakers of all time. Im sure he would have fit perfectly into the triangle because Phil likes big backcourts. And the fact Elden Campbell was shipped away just so Glen Rice could have his #41 was plain silly. Lakers used Sean Rooks and Travis Knight as backup centers….
But a few things:
1) Eddie Jones soon got a FAT contract from Miami. LA aint giving him that money with Shaq’s huge contract, and Kobe’s fat contract they signed a couple years later. What do you think Kobe would have demanded if he saw Eddie Jones got 80million while Kobe got 70?
2) Eddie Jones just wasn’t comfortable in a big stage. He always shrunk come playoff time for the Lakers. And playing in LA probably didn’t help.
3) There were rumors Shaq didn’t like Eddie
Eddie Jones used to wear #25 for LA. I think he had to switch numbers because Gail Goodrich wore that number and had it retired. Eddi Jones had mad hops, a sweat jumper, and seemingly a good attitude. he just barely missed a ring with LA and with Miami.
Eddie Jones was one of the stable of dudes who Shaq beefed with. Eddie was also one of the very few Lakers, probably the only Laker, who didn’t treat Kobe like shit too. It was a no-brainer that Glen Rice wasn’t going to put up super numbers because of Shaq and Kobe.
If what Joe says is true, I hope Shaq stubs his toe on whatever obscene coffee table he has.
Wishing stubbed toes on people = pure evil.
i remember dude taking off from about the free-throw line in a game vs Milwuakee in his early yrs with the lakers. Eddie was pure finesse and also Kobe’s mentor for a while, goin back to Eddie bringing the then high schooler along for pick-ups during his Temple days. one of my fave players ever
i seen a few moves in that mixtape by eddie jones that kobe HAAAAAD to have taken. kobe’s always a student.
I had NBA Jam T.E. and all i did was play as the rookie squad with Eddie Jones. Favorite Laker during that era by far. Man, I wish I owned a #25 jersey.
Miss the EJ days. He was my Laker by far back in the 90’s. He’s like a poor man’s version of Kobe with similar skill set.
Eddie Jones was by far my favorite player of that Lakers era. I’m a bit sad that nobody has commented on this great article and pay homage to one of the great Lakers…it’s hard enough to make the All Star team and he did it twice with the Lakers. I concur, one of those trades that should have never happened –