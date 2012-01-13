We Reminisce: Rasheed Wallace’s Best Dunk Ever

If you haven’t heard, Rasheed Wallace wants back in the game. Let’s all forget that he was virtually useless during his final season with Boston. Let’s all forget that we can almost guarantee he’ll come back looking like a hibernated Shawn Kemp with a championship belt that even he can’t fit into anymore. Let’s all forget that the last time we saw him playing ball, he was a statue in the lane getting dunked on by everyone across the entire state of North Carolina in summer pro-ams. What I can’t forget though, is this dunk back in the day. So crazy. So slept on. Hit the jump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is this Wallace’s best dunk ever?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.