We Reminisce: Vince Carter Leapfrogs Frederic Weis In 2000

07.27.12

Team USA begins its Olympic gold medal defense on Sunday with a preliminary round game against France. Yes, it’s a matchup of the 2000 gold-medal game, but it’s more than just about the American win. It’s about the world’s best dunker and the world’s most infamous French center: Vince Carter and Frederic Weis.

In the 2000 Games Carter pulled off one of the world’s most famous slams when he stole an outlet pass and sized up the 7-2 Weis immediately before going full pogo stick over him. Several of Blake Griffin‘s best dunks are referenced to this one, but those can get downgraded because he doesn’t get the full hand through the rim. VC leaves no doubt.

Where does this rank in all-time dunks?

