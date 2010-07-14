We’re Playing Rajon Rondo Rules: Red Bull 2on2 Revolution

Exactly two weeks ago, Rajon Rondo came to New York City and showed up at court in Harlem to spread the word about this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution. And as you can see below, the scoring system works perfectly for his game. So if you’re looking to win $2,000 this summer, make sure you and your teammate signup in a city near you. There are still a few spots left for the first three stops: Boston (7/17), New York City (7/24) and Philadelphia (7/31). Don’t sleep!
In case you missed it before, here’s how it’s going to go down: For five (almost) consecutive weekends starting in mid-July, the Red Bull team will be taking over iconic playgrounds in major East Coast cities with all-day 2-on-2 basketball tournaments. 32 teams will battle it out in each city in a single-elimination format, with the winning squad taking home the cash and other prizes. The twist? New rules inspired by the way Red Bull athlete Rajon Rondo plays the game. Not only do you get points for baskets, but you also get points for dunks, blocks, steals, and making defenders fall down.
This is all you need to know. You gotta be over 18 (with no aspirations of playing college ball) and fill out the registration form. It’s 100% free to enter. GO HERE to download the registration form for the city tournament you’d like to enter, and e-mail the completed form back to us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or fax it to us at 212.564.9219. If you have any questions, call/text us at 347.316.1924.
You also get points for acting like a complete douche, playing dirty and the always special “alien look-a-like” contest, where you can win another 1k!
How does he act like a douche and play dirty? Please explain to me. And he doesnt look like an alien. If you dislike him so much why even comment? You think these immature comments will hurt him? :/
Playing dirty? What’s the example of this?
in im.
whoa, control. didn’t see THAT one coming.
there was that game where he was gettin into it wit chris paul claiming hes better cuz he has a ring when all he did for that ring was stand there and not fuck up too much while averaging a massive 4 points and 3 assists on the season while CP3 was carrying his own team by averaging a double double…lost any kind of respect i cooda had for him on that day…
do you get like 15 points for free throws???since those are an unheard of concept to THE GREATEST PG OF ALL TIME!!!
This is going to be so dope.
what’s this no asperations of playing college ball all about. so you have to suck to play in this tournement?
@datood:
No, there’s a cash prize for the winners. Accepting a cash prize for winning a basketball tournament would endanger an NCAA player’s eligibility.
is rondo in the bracket? is he judgeing?
Rondo is the ultimate PG who takes it to the hoop, there’s no denying. In terms of trash talk and other BS, he knows where he stands: at the very top of the NBA in terms of distributing PGs. His first job is to spread the rock; short of that, he has some INCREDIBLE, ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION moves to the basket that no PG in the NBA will touch for years. No one plays like him, no one has ever played like him, no one ever will play like him. Rondo is a rare, specific talent whose potential has yet to be reached.
To the Rondo haters, get ova it & keep it movin!!! I think this is a good opportunity 4 inspirin basketball playas, jus wish it was comin 2 Indpls!!! I think Rondo is the best P.G. & has worked hard 2 improve & I appreciate him givin back 2 the community! Thanx Rondo we luv u! XO RAJON RONDO#9!!!!!!!!!
ahhhhh, yes pat. i completly forgot about that little nugget of info.
I’ll take stephen Curry over him anyday.
Everyone has their own preference of PG’s..no need to hate on others just because you don’t like them…
Rondo is the best…
Wow, if Rondo looks like an alien, I’d love to know what planet he comes from so I can move there. He’s gorgeous. :o
Why y’all hatin on rondo when he’s the best point guard in the NBA period rondo u should have this closer to Dorchester MA
Why do people hate this dude so much..damn lol Laker Nation is my home but I have no problem giving it up to other players and Rondo is a cool cat.
As far as the alien comment, flip it into a Nike commercial Rondo! Make those hatin m*thaf*ckas love you! lol
well , that over 18 kinda blew mine