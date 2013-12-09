Russell Westbrook With A Pair Of Delish Dimes In OKC’s Win Over Indy

The Oklahoma City Thunder took on a visiting Indiana Pacers team a day removed from a resounding win over the San Antonio Spurs. Despite Paul George‘s 26 second half points, the Thunder cruised to a 118-94 win over the Eastern Conference leaders, and Russell Westbrook‘s 26 points, season-high 13 assists and seven rebounds, were a large reason why.

Westbrook shot 67 percent from the field (11-for-17) despite making just one of his six three-point attempts. But it was his passing that really sent him and his Thunder ‘mates past the Pacers. Watch as he whips a pass to Kevin Durant on this pretty pick-and-roll in the first half.

And here Westbrook finds Serge Ibaka in the second half with a no-look dish on the mini-break.

Durant also had 36 points in OKC’s thorough thrashing of the Pacers. The Thunder didn’t trail in any quarter for a 24-point stomping that plays into the Eastern Conference malaise trope that’s floating around this year. We don’t think it’s so much the disconnect between conferences that occurred in this game, as much as it was a Thunder team geared up to play and a Pacers team still recovering from their win in San Antonio, while playing the last game of their road trip.

