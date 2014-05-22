The Western Conference Finals Summarized In One GIF

Through two games, the Spurs have dominated the Western Conference Finals. Despite having Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder appear to have no answers for San Antonio. All of this was summarized in one brilliant GIF today.



The Spurs won last night’s game by 35 points, and really it didn’t even feel that close. It’s been a beat down so far, so this absolutely brilliant Rocky IV tribute really does sum up the series to date:

(H/T Deadspin)

