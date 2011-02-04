I don’t remember the exact moment I decided to join the Blake Griffin bandwagon, but I do know it was during his amateur days, long before Timofey Mozgov got a whiff of Griffin’s crotch as a pro.
But I do remember when I, while maybe not exiting the bandwagon, at least looked into distributing Settle Down pills to my fellow passengers: It was the first time I heard Blake placed ahead of Shawn Kemp in the annals of all-time NBA dunkers.
Admittedly, maintaining objectivity just isn’t going to work in this situation, because I grew up in Seattle with at least two Shawn Kemp posters in my room as a kid. I still contend “The Reign Man” was robbed in the 1991 All-Star dunk contest in favor of Dee Brown. Kemp’s #7 Team USA jersey was the first jersey that I felt I had to get (I never did). And for as long as he was in the NBA, from Bulls vs. Blazers to NBA 2K3, the first thing I did when popping in a new basketball video game was assume Kemp’s digital identity and start dunking on people.
So, no, I can’t say Blake Griffin is a better dunker than Shawn Kemp. You can’t convince me that Mozgov and Danilo Gallinari‘s humiliation trump what Kemp did to Alton Lister and Chris Gatling. Kemp is the best in-game dunker I’ve ever seen, and his Very Best Of… still takes the cake over Blake. As for a No. 1 hit, I’ll take the Alton Lister dunk.
What is your favorite in-game dunk of all-time? The best descriptive answers will be printed in the next issue of Dime.
KJ vs Dream
That night, at our weekly pick-up game, I think we all had an extra inch in our vertical.
The reason why most people think Griffin’s dunks are better is because the game is now in High Definition
no contest.
I think that FrÃ©dÃ©ric Weis and I have the same answer for the best dunker in a game, and thats Vince Carter. In his days in Toronto and wearing the red white and blue, it seemed like every game he had a jaw dropping play. Where Kemp and Griffin have power, Vince has flash. His swagger was unbearable and everyone in the league was frightened when he went in the air.
NBA game = The Ratling Gatling
Any basketball game = Vince’s Jack-be-nimble to Weis’ candlestick.
No contest … Shawn Kemp – The Lister Blister
Shawn Kemp’s Dunk on Alton Lister face is the most viciously awesome dunk ever witnessed on a basketball court. To come barreling down the lane and throw down on someone is awesome enough; But to then point at the posterized victim, only brings further shame to Lister failed attempt to stop the Reign-man.
weird, i just watched the shawn kemp video on youtube before coming to dimemag.com.. he was abusive
Pippen on Ewing. You know the one…
still gotta go with Vince on that French guy…
it’s so filthy… it’s ridiculous…
VC on the Frenchman = best in game dunk ever
For dunks that weren’t ON TOP of another player, I have 2…
One was Jordan in college. I think he was a freshman but I’m not too sure since I was a little kid at the time. All I remember was he stole the ball, dribbled with his right hand on a fast break, then he picked it up without touching the ball with his left-hand, cradled the ball in his and did a clockwise windmill that shocked the announcers. They just started laughing and saying, “What was that?! Hahaha… What the heck did he just do?”
Vince bugs the heck out of me but when he was younger, once he was airborne his flair was unmatched. You can pick any one of his opposite-direction 360s and I’ll call it one of my favorites. He was the first player I’ve seen pull off a 360 the other way, and I’ve yet to see someone else do it as naturally as Vince did it. When other guys do it, it else looks forced. Vince looks like that’s just how he dunks.
VC on Frenchman.. KB on Yao
Rose on Dragic was so clean too.. Rose’s dunk popped in my head first honestly..
Keon Clark on Shawn Bradley
nothing touches this
All time basketball? VC on Weis
ol’school…..
Magic no look lob to Michael Cooper – Coop-a Loop!
James Worthy floating thru the lane for a One Handed Finish….
Dunk of Death – Vince Carter
Also Vince’s dunk on Alonzo Mourning.
One that’s up there with these is Bernard King’s follow dunk…he’s truly eye level with the rim. I can’t find it anywhere though, does anybody have it?
JORDAN, VINCE and KEMP WHOLE PACKAGE of IN-GAME DUNKS, TOM CHAMBERS over MARK JACKSON, PIPPEN over EWING, LEBRON over DAMON JONES, KENYON MARTIN over JERMAINE O’NEAL… Just To Name Some.
best white boy dunker of all time gets my vote-tom chambers on mark jackson-taking off from the spotted line and just gliding his knees past the nose of jackson-jamming it home two handed-jackson must still have nightmares
Are you kidding me? ‘Nique’s dunk that sent Larry Bird flying was the best in game dunk I’ve ever seen. I was watching that game with a bunch of my Celtic fan buddies… room went silent. ‘Nique went into that dunk trying to embarrass Bird and the fact that there was beef between the two of them made it that much better.
Kemp did cram, VC made people look silly, but ‘Nique made it personal.
stromile swift on tyrus thomas
I gotta say Stro Show over Tyrus. As a dunk itself it was pure unadulterated nasty-ness, with Stro cocking it WAY back to his shoulder blades and bringing it with two hands right in Tyrus’ grill. But also because everybody had been saying Tyrus was the new and improved Stro Show, so it was like the teacher putting the prodigy in his place.
I can’t believe nobody even mentioned Baron Davis’ cram over Kirilenko. He hit him with a left cross before he crammed it down his throat … insult to injury! GROSS!
Baron Davis over Kirilenko. It was meaningful (playoff game), it was a small guy catching a big guy, it was the best crowd reaction ever, one of the best announcer reactions ever, and even if it was just two guys in an empty gym, the dunk itself was SICK.
Pippen on ewing
Wade on Varejao. Wade had him folded like a lawn chair…
favorite in-game dunk. Just ask frederick Weis .. he knows me answer ..
man it’s gotta be Vince’s lipton…honestly, when are we EVER gonna see anything like that again, in a game???
Malone on Kareem
kj on dream then pip on ewing
Nobody was a better in game dunker than Dominque!!
pippen on ewing for sure, he had like a couple more almost as good. most underrated ingame dunker for sure he was SICK in transition
Shawn Kemp over Dennis Rodman in the finals.
This is my favorite dunk for several reasons. First, Kemp catches it in the low block, fighting with Rodman for position, he takes one dribble and spins off him base and in one smooth motion, reverse dunks on the other side of the rim. after dunking, Kemp kinda of teabags Dennis, letting himself of the rim.
The smoothness of this dunk is one reason that gets it for me, and the other is Rodman is one of the games best post defenders, he’s just been dunked on and teabagged, how does he react? He gives Kemp props.
Kobe Bryant’s baseline windmill dunk on Kevin Garnett in the 03 Playoffs. I remember watching this with my dad and both of us jumped out of our seats when it happened. Kevin Harlan set it up perfectly when he says buckle up as Kobe starts going baseline.
Vince Carter dunking on…. scratch that.. dunking OVER Frenchman Wiess in the Olympics. It embodies the nickname “Vinsanity”. Do you remember seeing it for the first time? ur lying if you didnt get so hype you thought you could jump out the building too.
At what point in the game do you actually have time to think to yourself, “self.. im gonna hurdle this guy”? There was no planning this.. this was never done before. so how do you kno it’s possible? and in GAME? fat chance. but it happened anyway. it actually DEFIED what you thought was possible.
for a moment, i thought i was watching SLAMBALL. or even NBA Jam. its like when you were a kid, and saw some ninja movie.. tell me you didnt wanna be a ninja too?
Are you kidding me? Vince on Zo’ …We aren’t talking about just anybody, we’re talking about one of the best shot blockers ever! The hanging, the bumpin’, and the nasty nasty hammer Vince throws down is just right down filthy in so many levels…
Drexler vs the Lakers was great. From the free throw line…
Vince has the top 2 or 3….kemp was filthy, blake is Kemp version 2.0 but lets face it….VC has the best in game dunk EVER! EV-ER! imagine if u were him…u have no time to think, u going down court on a fast break and the only thing between u and the rim is a 7 foot tall french guy who just got drafted to the NBA….no time to change direction, pull up for a jumper and its the WORLD stage and you say FUCK IT! GO HARD or GO HOME! BAAAAAAANNNNNGGGGG! greatest dunk of all time…
nuff said
I grew up in Seattle in the late 80’s -90’s, so am def biased…but Kemp is my fav dunker of all time.
Griffin is incredible, but I think Kemp had more athleticism/flair, while Griffin’s more of a power dunker.
Just my $0.02. Now off to the store for mo’ snacks…
I love Blake Griffin’s Dunks and he is the closest thing to Kemp. But Shawn Kemp hands down. Dou you see how he obliterated gatling. His poses and and stances after the dunks straight up kills it…he points at you or poses and looks like you knoe you done fucked up lol
1) VC on the Frenchie.
2) VC on a challenging, man-up Alonzo Mourning.
It’s cliched but it’s understandable: The Lipton is the G.O.A.T.. That shit was the 9/11 of dunks. Gameplay was halted, one man(Vince)earned the right to be the standard-bearer for dunking, and another man’s pride (Weis) suffered shittage to extent of refusing to cross the Atlantic.
best dunk i’ve seen personally was guy that play for my local basketball team, kk bosna, called bozo djurasovic, who is around 6’6 dunks on on kk partizan player ,slavko vranes, who is 7’6 (used to play briefly for knicks and blazers). there are better dunks for sure, but this one is best i’ve seen
May not be the best ever, but definitely deserving mention, is Kobe’s dad dunking on Kareem:
Kemp over Lister. He dunked then laughed and pointed at him. In a game.
i’m a big fan of blake g. but kemp hands down. better question would be kemp or vinsanity?
It’d be Vince. Lipton aside, Vince has a more extensive resume & has a dunk contest title. Shawn’s the best big man dunker of all time, though Blake & Dwight Howard are in the running