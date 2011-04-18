What’s In The Box: Carmelo Anthony’s New Jordan Brand Kicks

Today is my first day back in the office in over a week, and boy am I glad I made it in. After finishing my lunch, a large, heavy brown box was delivered for me, and I legitimately had no clue what it could contain. Normally I’ll get kicks and gear for upcoming photo shoots in the mag, but that was last week. What could this be? So after multiple layers of bubble wrap, this is what I got:

Upon first view, there was a crest on the cover paying homage to Carmelo Anthony, and a Jumpman logo on the side. But wait until you look inside…

Under a cover that said “Born In Brooklyn, Manufactured In Baltimore, Refined On Hardwood,” was Carmelo’s new “Melo State Of Mind” tee for his arrival in New York. Beneath that was seven gold medallions, each with a different inscription. But the box had some depth to it, so I explored more. Upon lifting the top layer, this is what I found:

Wow. If you watched the Knicks-Celtics game yesterday, then you might have noticed ‘Melo debuting a new version of his signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M7 Advance. Other than coming in a New York colorway, what makes this shoe extra special is that it’s the first signature shoe from Jordan Brand featuring Flywire. And thankfully this pair is in my size.

What do you think?

