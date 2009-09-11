What’s In the Box: Mitchell and Ness MJ T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan
09.11.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

Ever since I started working out of the Dime office, I noticed the UPS man comes around at least five times a day. Today he delivered a box from our guys at Mitchell & Ness. Inside was a stack of sleek black T-shirts that simply read, “The Moment The Game Changed” with the date October 26th, 1984 on the bottom it. After doing some simple math in in my head, I realized that was the night Air Jordan started his legacy in the NBA.

Obviously we all know that MJ is in Springfield today getting his name officially cemented in history. These t-shirts coincide with Mitchell & Ness’ super dope Jordan jersey packages that have been selling like Jay-Z concert tickets.

