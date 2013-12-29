Who Dunked It Better: Blake Griffin Or DeAndre Jordan?

On Saturday night, when the Clippers played host to the Jazz at Staples Center, the high-flying Clips frontcourt of DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin put on a little show for the home crowd. Griffin tossed himself an alley-oop that he put between his legs, and DJ came the opposite way between his, with both easily throwing it down, and it was fun to watch how natural it came to them both. But which one was better?

Before we get to the dunks, and perhaps this is unfair to add before you see them, but Griffin was on fire against the visiting Jazz. He dropped 40 on 13-of-20 shooting, with 10 rebounds. While DJ has 12 boards, he only scored four points, but was active on defense with two blocks and two steals. But man, Blake nailed a series of dunks and layups on Enes Kanter (who himself was pretty good at dropping buckets with a team-high 17 points), particularly in the second half. Griffin dunked it on consecutive possessions at one point in the third quarter â€” getting a lob from CP3 and then a drive for the dunk plus the foul.

But here are Blake and DJ in pre-game:

First Blake…

Now DJ…

Who dunked it better?

