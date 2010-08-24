Who is the Biggest NBA Draft Bust of the Decade?

Kwame Brown was on NBA TV twice yesterday: First when the news of his agreeing to a free-agent deal with the Charlotte Bobcats was announced, and again during the day-long celebration of Kobe Bryant‘s 32nd birthday — Kwame making his cameo during the replay of Kobe’s 81-point game against the Raptors in January 2006.
Darko Milicic also made an appearance during the 81-point game. A graphic from the Lakers broadcast showed the top five picks of the ’03 Draft — LeBron, Darko, Carmelo, Bosh and D-Wade — and their scoring averages from that season. While LeBron was dropping like 30 ppg at the time, and ‘Melo, Wade and Bosh were all above 20 points a night, Darko stuck out like a white-collar criminal in a gen-pop prison yard, boasting an average of 1.6 points per game.
Back then, Kwame still seemed capable of resurrecting his career, while Darko was on the verge of going down as the biggest NBA Draft bust of all-time. Four years later, in 2010, Darko and Kwame are moving in opposite directions. Darko just signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he will be next season’s starting center, while Kwame had to settle for a one-year, minimum-salary contract that may not have been much more than a favor from Bobcats owner Michael Jordan, who drafted Kwame No. 1 overall in 2001.
Heading into another proving ground season, Darko and Kwame are two of the names mentioned most often when talk turns to NBA Draft busts. In the past decade, they might be the two biggest busts.
Determining a draft bust involves a lot of factors. For Darko, even if he becomes a solid starter in the NBA, he’ll always be compared to the superstars who were drafted around him: LeBron, Wade, Bosh and Carmelo, and thus considered a bust.
Kwame’s draft class wasn’t as talented as Darko’s — only Pau Gasol and Joe Johnson have reached close to superstar status from that year’s Lottery — but Kwame’s disappointing play on big stages (with Jordan in D.C., with Kobe in L.A.) and his status as the No. 1 pick have made him more memorable as a bust than somebody like Robert “Tractor” Traylor or Rafael Araujo, who had shorter (and worse) NBA careers.
We’ve now had a full decade’s worth of NBA Drafts in the 2000s, and for a variety of reasons, “bust” status has been handed to everybody from DeMarr Johnson to DeSagana Diop, from Jay Williams to Marvin Williams. Some of them get rightfully dogged, while some have gotten a raw deal due to circumstances beyond their control.
Who do you think is the biggest draft bust of the decade?
Kwame
seeing Rafael Araujo play in person was hard. The kid looked lost, but no one remembers him. In order to judge how big a flop someone is you have to see who was drafted after him… to me that makes Darko the bigger flop. Imagine Wade on that Pistons team. Would they be a team of despair right now if they had made the right choice?
Add the kandi-man to the list too
Scratch that, just found out he was drafted in 98, in which case, Kwame – the hype (MJ’s first pick + 1st HS-er ever to be drafted 1st overall) made it so much worse
Kwame Brown, given the level of hype, the circumstances (first HS player to be drafted first over-all, MJ drafting him), and the fact that he assured MJ that he won’t regret drafting him.
But Darko Milicic may just be 1A, given how his career has panned out compared to his draft-mates. And also, given how he was being hyped during the draft (size+skill set, they were comparing him to Dirk).
Adam Morrison also comes to mind as an incredibly bad draft pick. They should’ve realized that his skills as a college player wouldn’t translate to the NBA. BUT he has two rings, so…
Darko is worse because if who he is drafted ahead of. Mike sweetney,joe alexander,shelden williams, adam morrison and luke jackson need to be on the list too
Darko is terrible
I think its Darko, but Marvin should be up there too. Ahead of D. Williams, CP3, Bynum, Granger, David Lee, and Monta Ellis.
Never forget draft night when some clown (I think it was Ric Bucher) said that if it wasn’t for the Lebron hype, Darko would and should be the #1 pick. LOLOLOL
I think Darko got fucked by Larry Brown. If you are a rookie coming into the league, there isn’t a coach you want to be under less than LB, the guy is absolutely horrible with anyone under 26. Look at the Olympics, the guy had Bron, Wade and Bosh, and barely used them. He’s one of the most overrated coaches ever. Once Darko got stuck w/ that “human victory cigar” label, he was fucked.
Darko should be a solid center this year if he gets the chance to prove himself, he’s pretty quick, strong, kinda violent and really wants to prove himself.
Kwame is a bust, straight out. Kid is too frail to play with the big boys.
McSuperBeas should get some mention, he’s completely fucked in the head with 3 or 4 different diagnosable mental conditions, in addition to being too slow to play SF, and too weak to play PF.
Darko was mainly sabotaged by Larry Brown. He wasn’t given any meaningful minutes yet was put on playoff rosters. Plus the Pistons wouldn’t move him. That’s fucking up decision making on the part of the brass, not Darko’s lack of talent, good attitude, etc. Not many people consider that since Larry Brown is documented asshole towards rookies that Dwyane Wade would likely not become the superstar that he is now had the Pistons got him. He was unheralded despite having a great run at Marquette and had to switch from small forward to the guard positions. Larry Brown wouldn’t have played him and if Pat Riley were coaching instead of Stan Van Gundy at the time, Wade likely wouldn’t have played since Riley treats rookies the same as Larry Brown. Carmelo probably wouldn’t have done much in Detroit either when you consider that he’s only now attempts to defend and with all the incidents that he got into. The front office, not just Larry Brown would’ve got in his ass worse than wedgie if he pulled that shit on their team.
I’d put Darko ahead because of who was picked after him. And the huge draft class that it was. When Kwame was #1… there wasn’t a franchise out there that wouldn’t have picked him. Everyone bought the hype on Kwame. So you can’t blame Jordan for having the #1 pick.
Now as for Darko. He was a gamble. But with Melo and Wade going after him… it was a ‘choice’ Dumars made. Tayshaun was up and coming then… had a great rookie season… and the PG and SG spots were shored up…. hell, the team was shored up as a whole… So Joe took the risk to draft Darko (gotta love those high draft picks that aren’t polished). Which proved to be a HUGE blunder considering how Melo, Wade and even Bosh blew up.
Interestingly… who was the one with the ring first out of that group. Yeah… that’s right, the human victory cigar.
Gotta go with Darko, considering what the Pistons passed up on to get him.
it has to be kwame
darko was a known project, but was so buried in detroit that it stunted his growth. he showed some flashes in orlando, but could have been so much better, had he not been stuck behind the wallaces
kandi was decent, but not worth the #1. he wasnt necessarily a TOTAL bust.
kwame was kyped to be the new era KG, but a lack of attitude and talent doomed him
BUST
please add Marcus Fizer….. and Stromile Swift too, and any Duke point guard not named Chris Duhon (dude is drafted in the second round, he is suppose to suck)
Seeing how DIME works, I’m betting a “Biggest Draft Steal” article is on its way.
Biggest draft busts by rank and selection number:
1. Kwame
2. Darko
3. Morrison
4. Eddy Curry
5. Shelden
The whole 2000 draft class were busts.
I really think guys should lay off Darko, he seems like he could be a solid NBA center, as guys above me said LB fucked him over. He IS NOT worth the contract he signed but hey legit 7 footers don’t grow on trees.
Kwame is famous for being a big man with little hands. The first HS player ever drafted number 1, Michael fucking Jordan drafted this mofo. Plus he was taken before Pau and JJ.
Darko had the bad luck to be taken 2nd in one of the most talented draft years, making him go before guys like Melo, Wade, Bosh, David West, Kaman, Hinrich, Josh Howard, Outlaw, Perkins, Barbosa and so on. Kwame really was only taken before Joe Johnson and Pau.
Who is the better player: Darko. Hands down.
Bigger bust? Gotta go with Darko.
I don’t see how you can call darko a bust. He came into the league as a nobody with ZERO expectations.
Greg oden on the other hand was supposed to be the next bill russel, shaq, and chamberlain combined, and to me he has been a much bigger bust
i don’t really get how you can put jay williams to this list. he was doing really good for chicago until he tore u his knee. freak/dumb motorcycle accident
RE: Jay Williams — I think it’s fair to consider him. He was the No. 2 pick in the Draft, and the Bulls only got one year out of him. Obviously that was due to a major injury, but on paper you want more than one year out of your No. 2 overall pick. Like I said, people are considered busts for different reasons: Injury is one of them.
derik
so were manu and boozer.
control agree lb is overrated.
Darko has really good offensive skills. I think if he were playing in LA, similiar role to Gasol he would be better off. Kwame can play defense and rebound but he cant really score. I actually looked up some stats and see that per 36 minutes both those guys are on par with another top draft pick, Emeka Okafor. Granted Darko was drafted in front of some ridiculous talent
Marcus Fizer lol. I thought that dude could play man… before he got to the league anyway
Gotta be Darko, but it’s close.
Pistons bypassed 3 franchise players and like 3 all-stars to grab dude. Of course, if Joe knew they would all bounce to try to play together, would he have picked them anyways? lol Too soon?
Anyways, I’m not buyin that Darko was stunted by playin behind the Wallaces. You practicin against those two and Okur in practice, if you halfway motivated, you should improve. Shoot, Jermaine O’Neal was stuck on the bench in Portland for like 3 seasons, then blew up in Indy.
Bigs will always be useful regardless if they can’t play, they are not immediate busts. Someone is always willing to pay for size (Olowakandi, Brown, Milicic). And you can’t say someone is a bust if they were injured prior to being truly effective (Fizer, Wagner). The true busts are wings and guards who don’t even see practice daylight.
Also I want to mention that the whole 2000 1st round draft class (Mihm, Miles, Swift, etc) with the exception of Miller and KMart are definite busts.
So here we go this is the list:
Joseph Forte
Kedrick Brown
Marcus Williams
Omar Cook
Joe Alexander
@AB: “people are considered busts for different reasons: Injury is one of them.”
So to your logic, Len Bias was a major bust. Dude went much further than an injury and OD’ed.
Damn that bust, Len Bias.
Let me get this straight, Larry Brown ruined Darko? That’s a bunch a BS, its not LB’s fault Darko was mentally weak. Darko couldn’t even understand everything LB was yelling at him anyways
Kwame gets my vote
Darko was actually ruined by a stacked front line of the Pistons. Also Larry Brown could never develop young talent. He’s the guy who let Iverson run Stackhouse, a talented Larry Hughes, and others out of town so A.I. could get his 26 shots a game. And almost everyone thought Darko was going to be a Dirk Nowitzki with a better low post game. I remember how hyped up he got right before the draft… Bucher just listened to the scouts claiming he was going to be a franchise player one day.
Biggest bust… Sam Bowie, because he was drafted before Jordan, Barkley and Stockton. We’re talking players who are easily at worst, second or third best at their position all-time.
Kwame Brown is easily the biggest bust of the decade.
any player Jordan picks in the draft