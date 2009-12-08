Who’s Better: Jason Terry or Manu Ginobili?

We argue. You decide.
JASON TERRY (by Gerald Narciso)
For the last three or so seasons, Jason Terry and Manu Ginobili have been arguably the best and most talented bench players in the league. Terry was last season’s Sixth Man of the Year winner, while Manu copped the award in 2008.
The similarities don’t end there. They’re both 32-year-old shooting guards with resembling attributes on the court. Each can score the ball in a variety of ways: they can get to the basket, hit the long ball, create their own shot and get to the line. No doubt about it, debating who’s better between Terry and Ginobili is a close call. If we’re talking about who’s had a better career or who was better four years ago, I can see how you can make a great case for Manu. But if we’re talking about who’s better right now, I would have to pick the Jet.
Once again, Terry is in the running for Sixth Man of the Year. This season, the 6-2 guard is averaging 17.8 ppg, 3.5 apg and 1.4 spg. He is the second-leading scorer on a Mavericks squad that is currently fourth place in the Western Conference with a 14-7 record. Not only is Terry scoring the ball better than Ginobili, but he’s also shooting the ball at a better percentage. JT is also getting more steals and turning the ball over less.
The Jet has proven to be more durable in the past few seasons. Manu missed 38 games last year and has been banged up already this season. In fact, Ginobili has never played an entire 82-game season in his career. Terry, on the other hand, has only missed a total of 19 games in his 12-year career.
Ginobili has always been a great clutch performer, but this season his confidence has been down. He has been a non-factor down the stretch in recent Spurs games and has been reluctant to shoot. Manu even admitted to the media a few days ago that he is thinking too much when he is out on the court. Just like the Spurs this season, Manu has not lived up to expectations on both sides of the ball.
Terry has been a good second option for the Mavs in crunch time. In a recent win over the Kings, he scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and last week he hit a 17-footer in the final seconds to down the Sixers. Terry is also a better athlete than Ginobili. They don’t call him the Jet for nothing — he is one of the quickest guards (especially in the open court) and can play above the rim despite being just 6-2. Like the rest of the Mavs, Terry has been better and more consistent on defense this year. He is a better on-the-ball defender than Ginobili.
MANU GINOBILI (by Jack Jensen)
Since his move to the second unit during the ’07-08 season, you could say that no one in the NBA has been a stronger sixth man than Jason Terry. That is, besides a healthy Manu Ginobili. (And maybe J.R. Smith. Or is it back to Earl?)
Sadly, that’s the key word: healthy.
Both Terry and Ginobili are 32 years old, so nix the old-age angle; the biggest thing with Ginobili has always been his durability. When healthy, Manu can slash, shoot and flop his way to 30 points on any given night. And he can affect the outcome of a game in so many more ways than just scoring. He can handle the ball like a point guard and hand out 6-7 assists when he’s in playmaker mode. He is great at drawing fouls, playing the passing lanes and defending on the ball. Terry, on the other hand, is a volume scorer and the majority of his strength lies on the offensive end.
In 13 games so far this season, Ginobili is averaging his lowest numbers across the board since his sophomore NBA season in 2004, putting up 12.7 points, 3.6 dimes and 2.5 boards a game. A mid-November groin strain has had a lot to do with his recent lack of production, but when healthy we’ve seen glimpses of the “old” Manu: like when he dropped 36 points and eight dimes on the Raptors on Nov. 9, a game the Spurs won without Tim Duncan and Tony Parker in the lineup. That wasn’t a fluke. Over the past couple years Manu been known to drop 30-40 points when one or both of his All-Star teammates happen to be sidelined.
But where Ginobili thrives best is in the postseason.
You don’t have to like the guy, but it’s hard to overlook the fact that he gets it done in the clutch. He’s a proven winner, helping the Spurs to three championships since his arrival. (A lot of people felt he should have been MVP of the ’05 Finals.) Over the last four postseasons he’s played, which includes two ‘chips, Ginobili has averaged 18.4 points and 3.7 assists. In that same time, Terry has averaged 16.5 points and 3.5 assists a game. Comparable numbers, but the difference is that Dallas is lacking is in the trophy column.
Maybe Ginobili has been surrounded by a more talented core in San Antonio, and maybe he has been the beneficiary of a few hundred favorable calls in his career. But the Spurs do not win championships in ’05 and ’07 without Ginobili. He is the clichÃ©d “X-factor” that gives San Antonio the spark it needs to win big games. Both Parker and Duncan are going to bring it every night, but without a healthy and effective Ginobili, the team does not perform to expectations. This has never been more evident than the Spurs struggles last season, their unprecedented (in the Duncan era) first-round playoff exit, and their .500 start this season.
Who do you think is better?
http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js
Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter: @Gerald_Narciso
Follow Jack Jensen on Twitter: @jensenjack
Follow DIME on Twitter: @DIMEMag
“Who’s better?” archives
12.2 — Gerald Wallace vs. Josh Smith
11.30 — Brandon Jennings vs. Derrick Rose
9.25 — Tim Hardaway vs. Kevin Johnson
9.22 — Hedo Turkoglu vs. Rashard Lewis
9.15 — Reggie Miller vs. Clyde Drexler
9.2 — Chris Paul vs. Tony Parker
8.27 — Grant Hill vs. Trevor Ariza
8.25 — Baron Davis vs. Mike Bibby
8.21 — Shaquille O’Neal vs. Pau Gasol
8.19 — Andre Iguodala vs. Rudy Gay
8.14 — Ray Allen vs. Michael Redd
8.12 — Steve Nash vs. Jason Kidd
3.3 — David West vs. LaMarcus Aldridge
2.26 — Kevin Durant vs. Danny Granger
2.19 — Paul Millsap vs. David Lee
2.17 — Caron Butler vs. Tayshaun Prince
12.24.08 — Marcus Camby vs. Andrew Bynum
12.19.08 — Deron Williams vs. Chauncey Billups
12.17.08 — Manu Ginobili vs. Tracy McGrady
12.12.08 — Amare Stoudemire vs. Al Jefferson
12.10.08 — Dirk Nowitzki vs. Chris Bosh
12.9.08 — Derrick Rose vs. O.J. Mayo
12.8.08 — Rasheed Wallace vs. Elton Brand
12.5.08 — Kevin Martin vs. Vince Carter
12.4.08 — Brandon Roy vs. Joe Johnson
12.3.08 — Dwight Howard vs. Yao Ming
12.2.08 — Paul Pierce vs. Carmelo Anthony
Jason Terry.
Manu is too injury prone. Flops way too much. Bald spot is distracting to teammates who try to pass him the ball but get blinded by glare from lights above.
Oh shit..
The Spurs fans about to eat up DIME just for asking the question..
i give it 10 minutes lol
Manu is the better player. If health isn’t an issue, nobody in their right mind should say Terry is better than Ginobili.
Here are some corrections to your piece Jack Jimson:
“You don’t have to like the guy” should be “You probably won’t like the guy, nobody but Ian and his mom does”.
“He is great at drawing fouls, playing the passing lanes and defending on the ball” should be “He is great at flopping to get fouls, flopping into the passing lanes and flopping on the ball”.
“A mid-November groin strain has had a lot to do with his recent lack of production” should be “A mid-November vagina strain from flopping has had a lot to do with his recent lack of production”.
“the Spurs do not win championships in ’05 and ’07 without Ginobili” should be “the Spurs do not win championships in ’05 and ’07 without Ginobili unless they have one of the other 20 small forwards who are as good or better than Ginobili”.
Correction, small forward should be shooting guard…
yeah, but can J.T. kill a bat with his bare hands?
I take JT this year or last. Manu is slipping; JT not so much.
control
you shouldnt be allowed to post on manu articles.
please tell give me 20 sgs better than him? give me 5 more productive sgs not named wade or kobe?
this isnt even a debate
terry cant do shit better than manu didnt we have a whos better tmac or manu last time? da fuck is terry doing in this conversation? has terry ever been a top 20 player in the league top 30 top 50??
sorry gerald but you lose this one give the mavs in 06 manu instead of terry and watch those fuckers beat the refs and wade in the finals.
Right now I’ll take the Jets stats and injury freeness over Manu and his injury proneness
Control must really love Ginobili in a gay way because of all the crap he has written. Ginobili has championship rings and terry the fag never will
how many times have tp and td lost in the first round? yeah the season manu missed it.
control
can u imagine having manu and bosh instead of carter and bosh? yup that means the whole raps team would have a set of balls instead of the big zero they have right now.
Ian, let it go. When he finally gets his confidence back and trusts his body, everyone will be eating their hate.
“A mid-November vagina strain from flopping has had a lot to do with his recent lack of production”.
^^^LOL
Manu is a much better baller but Terry is solid too. And this is coming from the biggest Mavs fan there is.
And if flopping was a stat i think Manu would be 2nd all time right behind Vlade Divac
92021
hehehe sorry i get carried away talking manu.
Case and point, right now the jet, before aka spurs championship era, Ginobili… maybe he should look into a bat extermination business..
I like JT I realy do but he’s too short for the 2 position even with kidd in. GInobili (when healthy) is a (in the words of the great round mound of rebound) stud. he can do anything he wants to on the court and is unpredictable as hell with all the herky jerky moves he pulls of. I like Manu better even when he’s unsure of himself.
can we get a gilbert arenas or brandon jennings? that would be nice
Manu = Rings
Terry = Wings
Manu > Terry
Im a Spurs fan myself but I would agree with control and go with Jason Terry. I am just so tired of sayin ‘IF Manu was healthy…’. I love Manu but his flopping just injures him.
I take Ginobli..
Case in point when Ginobli went to the bench everyone made such a big deal because everyone knew he didnt belong on the bench.. not saying everyone said it was wrong, they just applauded his sacrifice..
When Terry went to the bench no one gave a fluck lol
Ginobli HAS BEEN in the discussion for top 5 SG.. Terry was never in any discussions for top anything.. except top 6th man.. Which Manu has always won.. see the chain lol
The hate here for Manu is plain stupid. Does he flop? Yes. But you can’t deny the man’s skills. Aside from being a great clutch performer (playing Kobe’s closing role during those championship years for the Spurs), he’s a solid all-around performer. Two years ago, Ginobili averaged 20/5/5 with 1.5 steals in ONLY 31 minutes per game – all while shooting 46% from the field, 40% from three, and 86% from the charity stripe. NO WAY ARE THERE 20 OTHER SMALL FORWARDS better than that!!
This comparison is made even only because Manu is injury-prone. Otherwise when healthy, this is a no-brainer.
That said, both are great clutch players and would help any team.
this isn’t close, Manu by a mile. Manu at his aging worst is still better then Terry at his highest peak
Ian
Hahaha!
How does Manu have balls? The guy crumbles into a ball at the slightest contact (San An towel boys have instructions to ensure they do NOT lay a towel on his shoulder when he gets to the bench, it WILL make him fall into a ball). He spends more time in the fetal position than any player in the league.
I honestly shudder at the thought of Manu being on the Raps. Watching the Raps game is hard enough, having Manu needing to be mopped up off the floor after every play would just make me sick.
All joking aside, it comes down to who would you want to have on your team? Jet for the whole season, or Manu for some of it? I’ll take the player who has most of the same abilities and is with my team for the entire season.
Comon man I don’t mind the flop its not against the rules. Now do want terry for the playoffs or manu? Regular season doesn’t matter. Guys like amare , bosh and tmac look like superstars when games don’t matter. Give me manu type players when it does. Lakeshow had a good post. Manu is a starter playing the 6th man role.
Overall Manu, right now Terry, Manu’s always hurt
i pick terry coz he dont have a bald spot like manu
Forreal, jason terry has no defense and his lack of height is obvious when he’s driving to the basket. Manu can and will dunk on you. He’s a beast. –
Terry is a punk, just look at him
healthy: Ginobili no doubt
Er Ian flopping is against the rules but he’s not getting calls for flopping he’s getting calls for fouls (in the ref’s eyes).
Ginobili is obviously the better player but right now and for the last year or so Terry has played better and that’s pretty much that.
id take a healthy ginobili
I hate Ginobili, but I would take him over Terry. He did take a bat out of midair after all.
The strained labia joke never gets old though. Control was kinda funny…
I’d also take Ginobli from an intagibles sense. He does more well. Could play more positions and is aside from flopping the best Interantional player in the game when healthy. He’s proven and I’d take him over Carmelo & JJ in late game situations. Just has a knack for making plays. The comment about Ginobli being better than Jet in his prime. NO WAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY. J Terry was getting 40+ on a regular in Atlanta when the league was TOUGH. Stephen Jackson was another. People dont remember that stuff. That’s when men were men. No boys allowed. The league has gotten much softer and tinkered for the European players to advance for globalizing the brand. It’s cool though. Just keep a balance.
^ 40 shots or 40 points? and on the worst team in the league. Terry couldn’t even start over Miles Simon in Arizona
eyes
so wait ud take manu over melo and jj but not over prime jet and stephen jackson?
now who the hell takes stephen jackson for anything??
and terrys numbers are the same every season so what is his prime?? did you know he came in 99 when the east coudlnt beat a wnba team?? when was this men were men thing? maybe you are confusing terry with another player. hell jason terry was worse in atlanta than in dallas the man a kiddesque shooting percentage.
Ginobli. He’s an NBA and World Champion.
let me guess an all men are men team
ull like
iverson
terry
jackson
randolph
curry
Yeah no discussion here Manu takes it everyday of the week…no homo
Control sounds like his vag is in a bind.
@ Ian, I think no doubt Manu in his prime (which is gone) over Terry in his prime, which is still almost there.
You are right Terry has been consistent since he started in the league. And he has been solid since then, but has not gotten much respect until finally last year. I remember when he was traded to Dallas and the idiot coach put him third string behind Harris and the old little point guard from Orlando who drove a VW beetle (name escapes me). Didn’t take too long for that moron to realize Terry was better than the other 2 guys at that time.
And Terry did hit some 40 point games more or less in his last year in Atlanta, when the Hawks absolutely tried to throw the season in the 2nd half (and gift wrapped Rasheed Wallace to Detroit for Detroit to win a title that year), but instead ended up with Terry, Bobby Sura, and Stephen Jackson absolutely going berserk on some teams (making Golden State’s offense look like an Indiana 4 corners strategy).
So don’t foolishly trash Terry. He is solid. Dallas should thank their lucky stars they got him–for what? A trade of every Dimer’s favorite broke former NBA player, Antoine Walker. One of Cuban’s few good personnel moves.
(I think you are just pissy these days because your Spurs kind of suck this year (and were not exactly world beaters last year either)!)
FAIL!!!..i take barea, thank you
the question is right now not back when manu was the shit. if it didnt say his age earlier i would of thought manu was 35+. i think jet is better right now.
Diego
I didn’t trash terry but getting pts on the worst team in the league doesn’t mean much and yeah I’m pissed at the spurs (manu really). If they are gonna be a 6-8th seed I rather have them miss the playoffs and get lucky a 3rd time in the lottery.
Id take Manu, to me its kinda like picking the smartest kid in the special education class.
@Ian, you must have a lot of Manu posters on your wall.
Where do people think it’s easy to score 40 pts in this league. Gilbert wasn’t a starter at Arizona neither was Bynum. Anndddd. Where’s Miles Simon now. Although I think he should have been in the league. 40 is 40 50 is 50. If Speedy Claxton & Stephen Jackson who arguably saved & guaranteed the Spurs the ring that yr. Stayed they both would be considered winners & GREAT ROLE PLAYERS. Bruce Bowen is fortunate to have played with spurs otherwise he’d be an afterthought. It’s all the pieces that make the sum.
Terry is one of the few players that get better with age. The Mavs avg 50 + wins a yr. This team isn’t all about Dirk w/o Terry they’d be in trouble. He scores in bunches & is deadly in crunchtime ala Ginobli. Scoring on a bad team is a lot harder than excelling & scoring with a good one. More weapons mean less help. You’d probably know that from actually playing and being competitive. @37 Yes that’s my lineup. You totally missed what I was saying. The league had a stronger crop of talent. Could you actually compare today’s league to the latter. It’s not close. Some guys that start today just by looking at their game. Would have been embarassed nightly. LMAO. Why do you think Reggie Miller,A.Houston,S.Cassel all still wanted to hoop ? They were like please some of these dudes are terrible.
You guys said it in the article, it is Manu when he’s healthy and Jason Terry the rest of the time. Since Manu hasn’t really been healthy the last couple of years right now it’s Jason Terry.
Manu is so overrated. He’s a good NBA player, crafty, and a good finisher and he plays at a high energy level. That’s it. Jason Terry does all of that and much better. A better shooter, more clutch, better finisher, better on the ball defender, better scorer. How many times has Manu gone over 16ppg? 2-3 times in his career? Why is that, when Duncan doesn’t even score anymore. Its not like the team is loaded with scorers. His best years are down years for Stars.
Advanced
I was eleven the last time I had a poster or a players jersey.
Eyes
Not making a good case for your man getting 40 gunning for the worst team on the worst years the east has ever seen is the only thing uve been sayin. Love the part of the men were men league when all u needed was 30 wins to get a playoffs spot in the east and the man still couldn’t do it. Barely cracked 40% fgp. Let me know when terry does something other than take a lot of shots. Not even you would take terry over manu for a game the meant something.
Nyeme
Stopped reading your post when u said terry is more clutch and a better finisher. Dime should let u delete that crap.
Sorry getting a bit carried away I’m starting to sound like a kobe fan that posts here a lot.