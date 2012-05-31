Who’s Better: The 2012 Spurs Or The 2001 Lakers?

The 2012 San Antonio Spurs and 2001 Los Angeles Lakers are, and were, Teams of Mass Destruction in the playoffs. Each was forged together by a legendary coach into a unit more befitting a Skilsaw than a “team” in the normal sense, because their accomplishments â€” and in the case of the Spurs, it’s a work in progress â€” have been staggering and disturbingly efficient.

The Lakers of that season won 11 straight playoff games, sweeping their way through three series to the finals. Portland (3-0), Sacramento (4-0) and yes, San Antonio (4-0), all were made to look like JV squads against the Lakers. One loss to the 76ers in the Finals’ first game didn’t slow the train, and LA won in five.

But those guys were in their prime. These “old” Spurs have blown up the Jazz and Clippers and the Thunder look headed for the same fate. San Antonio has ripped off 10 straight playoff wins, 20 straight overall and 31 of 33. Ahead of tonight’s Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, where the Spurs can win their 11th straight, too, of the playoffs, the historic score needs to be settled.

So who’s better? We argue. You decide.