Why are you starting?

In some respects, you have to understand where Allen Iverson is coming from. Going back to Little League and all the way through intramurals or whatever level you reached in your athletic career, we’ve all been taught that the best players start the game. Of course, it’s a little different in the NBA: If a coach really wants his second unit to have more offensive firepower or defensive stability, he might put one of his best five players on the bench, which is why Manu Ginobili and Jason Terry are annually up for Sixth Man of the Year.
That said, there are some backups who — forget what the coach might be trying to do — have no business being backups. And it’s not always because they’re so great, but that the guy starting in front of them shouldn’t be starting. Who should be taking a seat?
Brandon Rush — You could say Indiana’s second-string backcourt as a whole is better than their starters: Literally from Day 1 this season, backups Earl Watson and Dahntay Jones have had Coach Jim O’Brien’s trust more than T.J. Ford and Rush. With the point guards, it actually makes more sense to start T.J., even if Watson is better for crunch-time moments. Ford’s speed allows him to set the fast pace O’Brien wants right off the bat. At two-guard, theoretically Rush is starting because he’s a better offensive player; only he can’t hit the ocean so far this season, shooting 37% from the field, 20% from three, and a putrid 37% from the line. Meanwhile, Jones is averaging 15 points per game off the bench while shooting 46% from the field and 81% at the stripe. Jones isn’t a three-point threat like Rush, but he is a superior defender. The Pacers signed him because they wanted to improve the defense, so having Jones on the floor to start gives them a fighting chance when opponents like D-Wade and Kobe are on the schedule.
Julian Wright/Peja Stojakovic — Amongst other things, Hornets GM/interim coach Jeff Bower needs to take a look at this one. Wright began the season as the starting small forward, but when he failed to make an impact (4.0 ppg) and the team struggled, Peja got his job back. But in his two starts, Peja has continued to be inconsistent; against Phoenix on Wednesday he went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting. Whether it’s Wright, Peja or James Posey, the Hornets have to figure this out. Posey is appealing because he plays defense and is a tough competitor.
Wilson Chandler — Bringing one of your better players off the bench is one thing, but Mike D’Antoni is bringing his best player off the bench by starting Chandler at the four over Al Harrington. It’s not as ridiculous as Dallas not starting Dirk Nowitzki or something (this is the Knicks after all), but the Harrington-as-sixth-man project isn’t exactly translating to positive returns, as New York is 1-8 on the season. Chandler is playing out of position anyway, even in the Knicks’ small-ball system. He isn’t any better than Harrington as a rebounder, he’s shooting a lower percentage, and Harrington has become NY’s go-to guy down the stretch. When your team’s survival is based on scoring a lot of points, why not have your best scorer out there from the beginning?
Sam Dalembert — The time has come. The time is now. Sammy D Lambert, will you please go now? Ever since Eddie Jordan got his job in Philly, Dalembert’s job has been in jeopardy; the only reason he’s still on the team is that nobody has been willing to take on his contract. (Would the Kings be interested?) Meanwhile, Marreese Speights is bubbling like an unchecked pot of rice waiting to blow up, and Jason Smith is a better fit for the team from an offensive standpoint. Although Elton Brand has been just as unimpressive as Sammy, he’s not going to the bench anytime soon.
Steve Blake — Since moving Brandon Roy to small forward and starting Blake and Andre Miller in the backcourt, the Blazers are 4-0. However, three of those games were against the Wolves, Grizzlies and the Wolves again. The Miller/Blake unit will inevitably run into trouble against teams with bigger, faster, more talented guards. Miller is the more talented player and Blake is less likely to sulk about coming off the bench, so eventually I’m seeing Miller as the starting point, Roy back at two-guard, and Martell Webster at small forward. Webster’s outside shooting allows Portland to stretch the floor on offense, and he’s been their go-to defender against the likes of Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js
*Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
*Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag
*Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
I hate steve blake starting. Andre miller alone can make greg oden a good player you know he get’s him 8 points and Greg can get 10 points of of rebounds then you have 18 points which is what he had against minnesota. Steve blake is a sollid guy of the bench.
The hornets players on the wing are preaty bad hmmkay and I don’t think any player on the knicks would be starting on an elite team… maybe harrington or dino. same for new jersey there it’s lopez and harris.
and I’m very pleased with matt bonner and brian scalabrine not starting anymore for their respective teams. It shows how bad toronto’s D is that matt bonner could just dribble in and dunk the ball
@AB…
Really with the Dr. Seuss?! hahaha…big ups for that!
For the record: The Knicks would be a better team if Harrington wasn’t playing at all. The guy will not pass the ball if his life depends on it and takes so many ridiculously bad shots it’s sickening. Yes, Al means well and is trying his best to be the man out there, but he is just not good enough for that role and continues to screw his own team over. (think the Utah game)
This is a re-building franchise. And while the level of up and coming talent is not very high, it’s those guys who need to handle the ball and take the shots.
@3. I completely agree.
harrington’s become ny’s go-to guy down the stretch but they’re 1-8. obviously not getting it done. i really hope something good happens to the knicks.
y the hell is mike conley or oj mayo not up here and last yr wouldve been rodney bum as stuckey and rip hamilton
Speights is putting in work. Elton and Sam are in the way. Even Jason Smith is being more productive.
@Will – because AI is a cancer and this team’s too young to sacrifice key minutes that youngsters need to be ready to go whenever (if?) the team gets good. He never should’ve signed there and started mouthing off about coming off the bench after ONE GAME. Either retire or gun for 6th Man (which would be renamed the AI Trophy if he’d just shut up and do it.) I loved watching him play, but his act has gotten stale. Just shut up and/or go away…
you should have added mike conley, seriously wtf even marcus williams is outplaying him.
This isn’t about Blake vs. Miller. It’s about Blake vs. Martell Webster.
Blake is starting because he provides a more reliable outside shooter and ball handler than Webster, and the bench rotation is much better when Blake starts. It opens up minutes for Jerryd Bayless and Travis Outlaw. Plus, Blake plays well alongside both Roy and Miller.
It won’t work against every team because Roy won’t be able to guard some small forwards. But I think it’s a stroke of genius.
Al harrington is garbage. He literally shoots if he’s given the ball, and misses horribly almost every time. No wonder they put this kid on the bench.
No, I still don’t understand where AI is coming from. Damn. You know that we’re not all visually challenged fanboys who like kissing AI’s ass than looking at reality right? It’s just you buddy.
I was with you til you got to Blake.
Auston Burtin, or whatever your name is, I have to ask: is that a typo up there, or do I really see Sammy D’s name listed?