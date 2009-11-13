Why are you starting?

In some respects, you have to understand where Allen Iverson is coming from. Going back to Little League and all the way through intramurals or whatever level you reached in your athletic career, we’ve all been taught that the best players start the game. Of course, it’s a little different in the NBA: If a coach really wants his second unit to have more offensive firepower or defensive stability, he might put one of his best five players on the bench, which is why Manu Ginobili and Jason Terry are annually up for Sixth Man of the Year.

That said, there are some backups who — forget what the coach might be trying to do — have no business being backups. And it’s not always because they’re so great, but that the guy starting in front of them shouldn’t be starting. Who should be taking a seat?

Brandon Rush — You could say Indiana’s second-string backcourt as a whole is better than their starters: Literally from Day 1 this season, backups Earl Watson and Dahntay Jones have had Coach Jim O’Brien’s trust more than T.J. Ford and Rush. With the point guards, it actually makes more sense to start T.J., even if Watson is better for crunch-time moments. Ford’s speed allows him to set the fast pace O’Brien wants right off the bat. At two-guard, theoretically Rush is starting because he’s a better offensive player; only he can’t hit the ocean so far this season, shooting 37% from the field, 20% from three, and a putrid 37% from the line. Meanwhile, Jones is averaging 15 points per game off the bench while shooting 46% from the field and 81% at the stripe. Jones isn’t a three-point threat like Rush, but he is a superior defender. The Pacers signed him because they wanted to improve the defense, so having Jones on the floor to start gives them a fighting chance when opponents like D-Wade and Kobe are on the schedule.

Julian Wright/Peja Stojakovic — Amongst other things, Hornets GM/interim coach Jeff Bower needs to take a look at this one. Wright began the season as the starting small forward, but when he failed to make an impact (4.0 ppg) and the team struggled, Peja got his job back. But in his two starts, Peja has continued to be inconsistent; against Phoenix on Wednesday he went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting. Whether it’s Wright, Peja or James Posey, the Hornets have to figure this out. Posey is appealing because he plays defense and is a tough competitor.

Wilson Chandler — Bringing one of your better players off the bench is one thing, but Mike D’Antoni is bringing his best player off the bench by starting Chandler at the four over Al Harrington. It’s not as ridiculous as Dallas not starting Dirk Nowitzki or something (this is the Knicks after all), but the Harrington-as-sixth-man project isn’t exactly translating to positive returns, as New York is 1-8 on the season. Chandler is playing out of position anyway, even in the Knicks’ small-ball system. He isn’t any better than Harrington as a rebounder, he’s shooting a lower percentage, and Harrington has become NY’s go-to guy down the stretch. When your team’s survival is based on scoring a lot of points, why not have your best scorer out there from the beginning?

Sam Dalembert — The time has come. The time is now. Sammy D Lambert, will you please go now? Ever since Eddie Jordan got his job in Philly, Dalembert’s job has been in jeopardy; the only reason he’s still on the team is that nobody has been willing to take on his contract. (Would the Kings be interested?) Meanwhile, Marreese Speights is bubbling like an unchecked pot of rice waiting to blow up, and Jason Smith is a better fit for the team from an offensive standpoint. Although Elton Brand has been just as unimpressive as Sammy, he’s not going to the bench anytime soon.

Steve Blake — Since moving Brandon Roy to small forward and starting Blake and Andre Miller in the backcourt, the Blazers are 4-0. However, three of those games were against the Wolves, Grizzlies and the Wolves again. The Miller/Blake unit will inevitably run into trouble against teams with bigger, faster, more talented guards. Miller is the more talented player and Blake is less likely to sulk about coming off the bench, so eventually I’m seeing Miller as the starting point, Roy back at two-guard, and Martell Webster at small forward. Webster’s outside shooting allows Portland to stretch the floor on offense, and he’s been their go-to defender against the likes of Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.

http://digg.com/tools/diggthis.js

*Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag

*Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag

*Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE