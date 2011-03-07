WikiLeaks: New Washington Wizards Logo

In October, Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis put together a list of 101 Signs of Visible Change for the franchise. Among that list, under the headline “Change Wizards’ colors back to red, white and blue,” Leonsis wrote, “In-development.” While this may have been lost in the shuffle this fall, it came to the forefront today with a photo unearthed by Michael Lee of The Washington Post.

This is what Leonsis had to say about this morning’s leak:

Many of you have seen a new version of a Wizards logo circulating online. We won’t get into confirming or denying the validity of any logo designs. We appreciate and understand the excitement surrounding the new color scheme, and we are planning a comprehensive brand launch. We will announce the specific date for our public unveiling event soon and look forward to sharing our new brand identify with our fans.

WikiLeaks aside, all signs point to the Wizards having a new logo in the near future. We’ll keep you posted.

