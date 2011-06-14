Wild West Reload: A Dallas Mavericks Roster Breakdown

As quickly as it opened, the Dallas Mavericks’ championship window is closing. With the Big German turning 33 this Sunday, Jason Terry nearing 34, and Jason Kidd closing in on 40, Mark Cuban is starting to look like the supervisor of a retirement home. Meanwhile, the rest of the NBA’s championship contenders are on the up and up. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka is entering its prime. Led by 22-year-old point guard Derrick Rose, the Bulls should be primed for another championship run. And, oh yeah, those guys over in South Beach should be pretty good again, too.
If the Mavs are going to win another championship, they better do it fast. With Nowitzki, Kidd, Terry, and Shawn Marion under contract for the 2011-12 season, Dallas has the majority of its core returning. But with the contracts of Tyson Chandler, J.J. Barea, Caron Butler, Brian Cardinal, DeShawn Stevenson and Peja Stojakovic expiring, the Mavs are going to have to make some decisions about who to re-sign, who to let walk, and who to go after in the free-agent pool. Here are the moves that the Mavs should make if they hope to repeat as champs.
Players they should sign:
Priority number one is getting Tyson Chandler back on board. Chandler’s play for the Mavs down the stretch was invaluable. He was the core of their defense and their leading rebounder. He might not possess the post moves of Tim Duncan, but he can catch the ball and finish in the paint, something that can’t be said for all seven-footers. Without Chandler, the Mavs would not have won the title in 2011, and, unless Dwight Howard magically shows up in Dallas, the Mavs will need Chandler back to contend in 2012.
DeShawn Stevenson and Brian Cardinal might not have made as visible an impact as Chandler during the Mavericks’ championship run, but both players played a crucial role. Stevenson knocked down a number of critical threes and played solid defense while The Janitor brought a perfect combo of physical and smart play – and also cleaned up Liv Nightclub after the squad’s championship celebration. If Cuban can lock them up for cheap, Stevenson and Cardinal should be back in the Mavs’ locker room.
I don’t think I was the only fan hoping that Rick Carlisle would throw a couple minutes Caron Butler’s way during The Finals. On an aging team, Butler still possessed some explosiveness and flare. But despite working hard to rehab after he tore a tendon in his knee this January, Butler spent the series in a suit. The Mavs managed to get the job done without him, so should they bother spending the money to re-sign him? Yes. Before suffering the season-ending injury, the Mavericks were on a roll, going 21-8 with Butler in the lineup. With the rest of the NBA getting better, Dallas will need another weapon to compete. If Cuban can’t make a deal work with Butler, Jason Richardson is available and could fill a similar role.
Finally as Dirk ages, his minutes might need to take a hit. Unless the Mavericks feel comfortable with Ian Mahinmi getting significant time as a backup, they might try to sign another big. Glen Davis and Leon Powe are potential options.
Players they should let go:
In sports, there are few certainties. One is that role players from championship teams will be overpaid in the offseason. (Just ask James Posey). Next in line is Barea. After a strong showing in the playoffs, Barea is getting ready to cash in. Mavs fans who have grown to love the pesky point guard with lighting quickness may be sad to see Barea go, but if the asking price is too much, the Mavs should be prepared to let him walk. With Roddy Beaubois set to return from injury, Dallas has a viable option to play behind Kidd. (They could also make a run at Leandro Barbosa who has a player option with the Raptors.)
When Carlisle benched Peja Stojakovic after Game 3 of The Finals, it became clear that Peja’s days in a Dallas uniform were numbered. The forward who shot just 40.8 percent from the field during the playoffs was exposed as an incompetent defender. It’s time for Dallas to move on.
Who should the Mavs sign this summer?
Wild West Reload. Delonte would make a damn good fit here…
of course Dwight Howard would be nice. If they sign Chandler, they may have to trade Haywood. Glenn Davis would be nice big body inside. Bulter, Berea will have to field offers first.
They should retain Chandler and also…Barea.
If the price is right, keep Stevenson too–both his 3s and his feistiness are nice plusses. Unless price is really right, Caron can go. (They won a title without him.) If price is wrong on these guys, there are always other decent swingmen available who can fit the bill. (Just like with Rudy Gay not playing for Memphis, did anyone even really notice/remember during the series that Caron was not dressed out/not playing?)
They also might as well resign the Janitor–whoops, I mean the Custodian, at veteran’s minimum. Peja certainly goes. Keep Corey Brewer also as basically a project, still with good upside.
Powe and Big Baby? Why?? They still have Haywood, so why go for some undersized, mediocre (at best) small big men? Why not also then throw in the Landlord, if you are throwing around undersized big men? “Dallas substitutions: The Custodian and the Landlord!”
“The forward who shot just 40.8 percent from the field during the playoffs was exposed as an incompetent defender.”
I think everyone has known this for years now
They def gotta get younger…..i like them resigning Butler because he is a tough gritty, athletic defender and scorer behind dirk and works well with Terry. Chandler and Marion of definite yes’s. Stevenson and cardianl are yes for the right price. Peja needs to retire now.
ReUp with delonte n rashard.
got a feeling that cardinal, steveson and maybe even jj will be overpaid by someone (possibly looking at you knicks!!!!) still got haywood, brewer and beaubois.
get big baby (a big fan of his!!)
stojakovic should retire or go for another pay day (*cough* knicks!!) replace with redd!!!
keep butler and chandler (but hard to keep chandler as he will ask for heaps of money!!!)
maybe make a run for iverson or t mac(all need a ring)
so the roster would look like;
PG: kidd / beaubois
SG: redd / terry / brewer
SF: butler / marion
PG: dirk / big baby
C: chandler / haywood
If Dallas can sign:
Delonte West > LeBron’s mom
Rashard Lewis > LeBron’s girl
Shannon Brown > Pau’s girl
They are gonna be invincible.
Then again, “Mr Universe” JJ Barea would probably be scared shitless re-signing if the Mavs sign one of them. HAHAHAHA