Will Ferrell Dressed As Jackie Moon And Warmed Up With Klay Thompson And Stephen Curry

The Warriors are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and entered Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers desperate to turn things around as they continue to see their once massive lead for the 2-seed slipping away.

In an effort to turn the vibes around, they called in a master of positivity, Jackie Moon, to help them out. Yes, Will Ferrell took the court in full Flint Tropics regalia to warm up with Warriors stars, bringing some smiles and levity to pregame warmups for Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson, who has embraced the entire Jackie Moon look this season, had an incredible reaction to Ferrell’s appearance.

Curry also had some fun with Ferrell on the floor as the Warriors stars seemed pretty thrilled to have the movie legend out there with them.

Ferrell wasn’t just out there for a minute either, he was committed to the bit, shooting jumpers opposite Thompson and Curry, and also providing some defensive pressure for Thompson to get game ready.

He even banked in a logo three.

If the Warriors get a win on Tuesday night against a surging Clippers team, they might have to consider having Ferrell join them for pregame more often. We know the Semi-Pro star is a huge Lakers fan, but after getting spurned for the role of Dr. Jerry Buss in HBO’s Winning Time, it’s good to see him returning to his roots playing a basketball player at least for a night.

