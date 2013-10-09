Wizards’ Glen Rice Jr. With The Putback Dunk To Force OT

In the same game where Deron Williams got a quick little upper-body workout, Wizards rookie Glen Rice Jr. forced OT with a buzzer-beating put-back dunk after he seemed to hover in the air as the game clock ticked under 1 second remaining.

Coming out of a timeout with eight seconds remaining in the Nets-Wizards game last night in preseason action, the Wiz were down by two. Since this is preseason, backup point guard Eric Maynor was tasked with creating a shot to send the game to overtime. His leaner from the lane bounced off the rim, but second round pick Glen Rice Jr. soared above the crowd to slam home the game-tying bucket with under a second remaining.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Wizards would go on to win in OT, 111-106, to give rookie head coach Jason Kidd his first victory â€” albeit in a meaningless preseason game. For former NBA All-Star Glen Rice‘s son, it was a nice present after a circuitous route to the professional ranks, despite his famous father.

After playing for the Rio Grand Valley Vipers in the NBA’s D-League last season, Rice was given an invite to the NBA’s Pre-Draft combine. He played well enough to get selected with the 35th pick by the Sixers, before they traded him to Washington in exchange for the 38th and 54th selections.

Rice finished last night’s game with 12 points in 16 minutes, going 3-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Though he impressed in that final possession of regulation, he was 0-for-4 from behind the arc, and it remains to be seen whether he makes the roster. He’s listed as third on the depth chart at shooting guard â€” behind Bradley Beal and Garrett Temple â€” though his put-back slam with the clock winding down will only help in that regard.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.