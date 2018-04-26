Getty Image

The Raptors were locked in a back-and-forth affair with the Wizards in Toronto on Wednesday night as both teams looked to take an important 3-2 lead in the series.

Neither team could separate from the other through three quarters as Toronto held a slim 1-point lead, but in the fourth quarter the Raptors opened it up behind the unlikeliest of duos. It wasn’t their usual backcourt duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan that carried them down the stretch, but Delon Wright and Jonas Valanciunas, who hadn’t seen a fourth quarter minute since March 31, that led the way in a critical 108-98 win.

The Raptors decided to stick with their veteran big man down the stretch and it paid major dividends as Valanciunas had six points in the fourth quarter, but more importantly it was his presence in the paint on both ends that was the key as he had some big rebounds and even made some plays in pick-and-roll defense (not known as his strong suit) in crunch time.