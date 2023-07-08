Here Are The Teams For The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

We’re one week out from the WNBA All-Star Game, as the league will make its way to Las Vegas in the coming days ahead of the game on July 15. We already know the players who will make up the two teams, which are captained by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, but before that, we needed to figure out who will suit up for which squad.

That got all taken care of on Saturday afternoon on ESPN, with Stewart and Wilson sitting down and drafting their two teams. Here’s how the draft went for the starters, with Wilson getting the first pick and unsurprisingly selecting all of her teammates from the Las Vegas Aces.

1. Chelsea Gray (Team Wilson)

2. Brittney Griner (Team Stewart)

3. Jackie Young (Team Wilson)

4. Jewell Loyd (Team Stewart)

5. Aliyah Boston (Team Wilson)

6. Satou Sabally (Team Stewart)

7. Arike Ogunbowale (Team Wilson)

8. Nneka Ogwumike (Team Stewart)

And here’s how the the reserves were split up, with Stewart getting the first pick here.

9. Courtney Vandersloot (Team Stewart)

10. Kelsey Plum (Team Wilson)

11. Sabrina Ionescu (Team Stewart)

12. Allisha Gray (Team Wilson)

13. Ezi Magbegor (Team Stewart)

14. Alyssa Thomas (Team Wilson)

15. Napheesa Collier (Team Stewart)

16. Cheyenne Parker (Team Wilson)

17. Kelsey Mitchell (Team Stewart)

18. DeWanna Bonner (Team Wilson)

19. Kahleah Copper (Team Stewart)

20. Elena Delle Donne (Team Wilson)

The full teams look like this, and unsurprisingly, Wilson and Stewart preferred to draft players from their college and pro teams.

🌟 THE STAGE IS SET 🌟 Team Wilson & Team Stewart will take the court in the 2023 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game on July 15th at 8:30pm/ET on ABC! pic.twitter.com/35La7IvjbM — WNBA (@WNBA) July 8, 2023

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on ABC on July 15, with coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST.