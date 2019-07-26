Nike

The WNBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Las Vegas this weekend. With teams led by Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne and Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson, Saturday afternoon’s matchup is sure to be a blast, even if the league is experimenting with some rather unconventional rules designed to speed up the pace of play.

On Friday, we got some information about what those participating in the game will wear on their feet. Nike announced that it will release PEs for five sneakers — the KD 12, the Kobe 4 Pronto, the Kyrie 5 and the LeBron XV Lo and Hi — that will be worn during the game.

“Having the All-Star Game in Vegas is so exciting because the energy within the city is so contagious,” Wilson said in a release. “Fans who haven’t been to ‘The House,’ our home arena, will get a chance to experience it firsthand.”

The kicks all feature some type of fluorescent colors. The two LeBrons might be the standouts — one is pink with a black and green trim, while the other is black and features vibrant green and blue.

The Kyries and Kobes both feature an eye-catching base color — red and orange, respectively — while the KDs are black and feature a variety of colors.

The game will tip off on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST. Along with Delle Donne and Wilson, these sneakers will be worn by DeWanna Bonner, Tina Charles, Napheesa Collier, Candice Dupree, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Jonquel Jones, Kewell Lloyd, Kayla McBride, Allie Quigley, Odyssey Sims, Alyssa Thomas, Kristi Tolliver, and Courtney Vandersloot.