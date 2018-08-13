WNBA Legend Lindsay Whalen Is Retiring From The Minnesota Lynx

08.13.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lindsay Whalen is calling it a career at the end of the 2018 WNBA season. The four-time champion and Minnesota Lynx hometown hero is retiring at the end of this season.

Whalen isn’t leaving basketball, as she will still be the head coach of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team. But she will leaving a career that has her first all-time in WNBA wins, the Lynx franchise leader in assists. According to the Star Tribune, the Lynx have won 71.4 percent of their games since Whalen was traded to Minnesota from the Connecticut Sun in 2010.

Whalen has appeared in a Final Four, has two Olympic gold medals, and eight total appearances in the WNBA Finals.

