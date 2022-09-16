After the Las Vegas Aces won back-to-back games to open the 2022 WNBA Finals, the Connecticut Sun entered Thursday evening’s Game 3 in a must-win scenario. The Sun responded in kind, leading for the majority of the evening and taking advantage of a 19-0 fourth quarter run to secure a 105-76 blowout to climb back into the best-of-five series.

The first half was marked by runs on both sides, with the Aces starting the game flying high. Las Vegas opened with a 12-4 run, making five of their first six shots and grabbing four quick points from reigning MVP A’ja Wilson.

Las Vegas was not able to maintain that prosperity for very long, as Connecticut caught fire for an extended period. The Sun went on a 30-7 extended run to end the first quarter with a 34-19 lead, and Connecticut made 14 of its final 15 shots while stringing together defensive stops.

The Sun set a new WNBA Finals record by shooting 83 percent from the floor in the first quarter, and it was an impressive exhibition of shot-making. Connecticut also had a whopping 12 assists in the first quarter, setting an impressive tone in a win-or-go-home game.

The @ConnecticutSun end the 1Q on a 25-4 run, shooting 82.4% in the quarter 😤 📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/QTTH2a90yK — WNBA (@WNBA) September 16, 2022

Connecticut didn’t stop there, scoring the first five points of the second quarter to build a 20-point edge. Las Vegas went more than five and a half minutes without scoring, and the Sun appeared to be in total control.

The Sun led by as many as 23 points in the second quarter, but Las Vegas did not roll over. Chelsea Gray converted three consecutive three-pointers to kickstart the Aces’ offense, and Las Vegas later closed the first half with an 8-0 run that featured a buzzer-beater from Kelsey Plum.

After facing a sizable deficit, the response was impressive from Las Vegas, and the Aces shot 8-of-16 from three-point range to stay within striking distance. Connecticut was 6-of-8 from three-point distance, though, and the Suns produced 19 assists in the first half to keep an 11-point lead.