WNBA Player Sets New Single Game Scoring Record With 51 Points

09.10.13 5 years ago

The WNBA is in full swing these days as we enter the most important month of the season. The Tulsa Shock’s second-year guard Riquna Williams has been having a whirlwind couple of days too, having just set the WNBA record for points in a single game.

Riquna dropped 51 points on 17-for-28 shooting, including eight three-pointers, to help her Tulsa Shock blow out the San Antonio Silver Stars 98-65 on Sunday. Her final tally of 51 bests the old single-game scoring record of 47 points achieved by Diana Taurasi and Lauren Jackson.

Watch her get unconscious from downtown in the most important month on the WBNA calendar (even though the Finals are in October, the playoffs start at the end of the month).

Riquna Williams Tulsa Shock WNBA

