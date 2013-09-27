WNBA Star Diana Taurasi Gets Whistled For Kissing Opponent

WNBA star Diana Taurasi played AAU basketball with Seimone Augustus when the two star basketball players were younger. Tonight, Taurasi kissed her long-time friend after a shoving match. She was then whistled for a foul.

Taurasi’s smooch came with her Phoenix Mercury down 70-44 to friend Augustus and the Lynx. There was a little over 8 minutes remaining in the game, and in order to lighten the mood after the two friends were shoving each other, Taurasi kissed her friend lightly on the cheek. The ref whistled them both for a foul, because, well, we don’t really know. There was some physical play earlier, but it certainly looked like the kiss is what precipitated the whistle.

