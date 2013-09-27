WNBA Star Diana Taurasi Gets Whistled For Kissing Opponent

#Video #GIFs
09.27.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

WNBA star Diana Taurasi played AAU basketball with Seimone Augustus when the two star basketball players were younger. Tonight, Taurasi kissed her long-time friend after a shoving match. She was then whistled for a foul.

Taurasi’s smooch came with her Phoenix Mercury down 70-44 to friend Augustus and the Lynx. There was a little over 8 minutes remaining in the game, and in order to lighten the mood after the two friends were shoving each other, Taurasi kissed her friend lightly on the cheek. The ref whistled them both for a foul, because, well, we don’t really know. There was some physical play earlier, but it certainly looked like the kiss is what precipitated the whistle.

[TBL]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#GIFs
TAGSDIANA TAURASIgifsSeimone AugustusvideoWNBA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP