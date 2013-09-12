WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne Hits Amazing Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

After a few years out of the spotlight, Elena Delle Donne saw her basketball profile blow up at Delaware. We dropped a feature on her in the magazine and she dropped 28.1 points per game as a junior. Now as a rookie with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, the 6-5 do-it-all forward is averaging over 18 points a game. Last night, Delle Donne added another highlight: a buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Mercury.

