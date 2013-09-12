WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne Hits Amazing Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

After a few years out of the spotlight, Elena Delle Donne saw her basketball profile blow up at Delaware. We dropped a feature on her in the magazine and she dropped 28.1 points per game as a junior. Now as a rookie with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, the 6-5 do-it-all forward is averaging over 18 points a game. Last night, Delle Donne added another highlight: a buzzer-beater against the Phoenix Mercury.
Love watching EDD play. She gives you visions of Larry Bird when watching her. She’s so smooth and her shot is damn near perfect.
I guess if we want to compare her to modern day players she would be Kevin Durant (Not Dirk Nowitzki like some have said). The best part about her game is that she hasn’t even matured yet and she’s already dominating the league. Once her game comes full circle, she (along with Mya Moore and Brittney Griner) will challenge Candace Parker for the top player in the league.