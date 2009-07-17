Yao Ming to Have Foot Surgery, May Miss All of Next Season

We knew this was coming because the Rockets applied for and received that disabled player exception a few weeks ago but now it’s official. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Yao Ming will have surgery on his broken left foot next week and the Rockets said today that the seven-time All-Star may not be available until the 2010-11 season.
The article say that Yao has opted for a procedure that will “involve a bone graft to promote bone regeneration, the team said. He’s also hoping to reduce the arch in the foot by realigning and restructuring the bones.”
If there is good news for Rockets/Yao Ming fans, it’s that this procedure is a lot like the one Zydrunas Ilgauskas underwent back in 2001. Z’s feet were a mess, but he’s been able to extend his career playing at a high level ever since.
Read the L.A. Times article HERE.
Rockets will drop-off immensely – no Yao, no Artest – they’ll be lucky to make the playoffs
Poor Guy, Big men just seem to be cursed.
I’ve heard this stuff before. “Won’t be back next season” and he comes back at the end of the season.
Ariza really put himself in a good situation.
ah damn, the spurs will romp through the southwest division
Hope he does come back like Big Z …
I like the guy especially after he told Kobe not to fuck with him at the 2005 all star game
what a way to have a contract year
Do they have their 1st round draft pick? Feels almost like the year The Admiral went down for the season and the Spurs sucked so hard they ended up with TD.
If they can get through one horrible season they could be earning themselves years of success.
the guy is suffering from a case of gigantism, his bones aren’t as tough as other people. still hopes he recovers though. it would be a shame if someone like yao, who deserves all the success, won’t be able to play again…
Yao will be back.. but I doubt Houston will make it into the playoffs this season.. But you never know, without Yao and TMac at times the Rockets come up with the 21 game win streak..?!?!
Hang ’em up, Yao.
Hey Dime, this is food for thought. Has there ever been in the history of the NBA, two marquee players, on the same team, who were as injury proned as Yao and Tracey?