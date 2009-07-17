Yao Ming to Have Foot Surgery, May Miss All of Next Season

We knew this was coming because the Rockets applied for and received that disabled player exception a few weeks ago but now it’s official. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Yao Ming will have surgery on his broken left foot next week and the Rockets said today that the seven-time All-Star may not be available until the 2010-11 season.

The article say that Yao has opted for a procedure that will “involve a bone graft to promote bone regeneration, the team said. He’s also hoping to reduce the arch in the foot by realigning and restructuring the bones.”

If there is good news for Rockets/Yao Ming fans, it’s that this procedure is a lot like the one Zydrunas Ilgauskas underwent back in 2001. Z’s feet were a mess, but he’s been able to extend his career playing at a high level ever since.

Read the L.A. Times article HERE.

