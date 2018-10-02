Kanye West

Kanye West’s Yeezy shoe line with adidas is finally making a basketball shoe, and though Yeezys are extremely popular among NBA players you might not see the Yeezy basketball shoe on the court when it finally drops.

That’s because while the NBA’s shoe rules have been loosened for the upcoming season, the Yeezy design we’ve seen still appears to violate the league’s rules on footwear. Last month the NBA announced it would limit color restrictions that shoemakers often had to adhere to at certain points of the season. That meant that players with signature shoes often had to have muted colorways or not do custom designs until different points on the calendar.

That restriction getting lifted was exciting for a number of players who have taken advantage of the moratorium lifting in previous seasons to show off some really unique colorways. But it’s not the color that’s the problem for West’s Yeezys getting on the NBA court.