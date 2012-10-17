You Can Bid to Win Limited Edition Autographed Jay-Z Brooklyn Nets Jerseys Today

To celebrate the Nets’ new identity and the opening of their new home in Brooklyn, ten limited-edition “Carter 4” Nets jerseys, autographed by Jay-Z, are being auctioned off today, with all proceeds going to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

The auction is live now at Auctions.NBA.com for a period of two weeks ending Wednesday, Oct. 31. All of the jerseys have been authenticated by MeiGray Group, the NBA’s official authentication partner.

Since 2003, the Shawn Carter Foundation has distributed more than $1.4M in scholarship awards to help needy scholars across the nation.

